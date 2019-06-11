Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

ATLANTA BRAVES — Suspended Atlanta 3B Josh Donaldson one game for his actions during the bottom of the first inning of a June 10 game against Pittsburgh.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Brasier on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (EL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Dustin Garneau outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Salt Lake. Recalled 1B Justin Bour from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded LHP Tyler Jay to Cincinnati for cash. Sent LHP Adalberto Mejia to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Signed INF Keoni Cavaco to a minor league contract and assigned him to the GCL Twins.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Giancarlo Stanton to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment. Appointed RHP Chance Adams as the 26th Man. Signed OF Jacob Sanford; 2B Oliver Dunn; INF Kevin Milam; 3B Javier Reynoso; C Chase Illig; 1B Spencer Henson, Chad Bell, Kyle McDonald and Jake Farrell; LHPs TJ Sikkema, Ken Waldichuk, Ryan Anderson, Edgar Barclay, Gerrit van Zijll and Michael Giacone; and RHPs Hayden Wesneski, Nick Paciorek, Zach Greene, Mitch Spence, Nelson Alvarez and Shaine McNeely to minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 1B Patrick McColl; Cs Kyle McCann and Jared McDonald; SSs Jalen Greer, Sahid Valenzuela and Elvis Peralta; 3B Dustin Harris and Gavin Jones; 2B Michael Woodworth and Marty Bechina; LHPs Kumar Nambiar and David Leal; OFs Matthew Koehler, Shane Selman, Marcus Smith and Josh Watson; and RHPs Charles Hall, Zach Rafuse, Jake Walkinshaw, Chase Wheatcroft, Jack Cushing, Peyton Miller, Vince Coletti, Austin Wahl, Trayson Kubo, Sam Romero and Edward Baram to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Matt Festa to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated INF Dee Gordon from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Michael Perez to Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Tristen Carranza, 3B Carson Maxwell, LHP Denson Hull and RHPs Chris Williams, Patrick McGuff, Tyler Poulin, Josh McMinn, Nick Marchese and Dustin Lacaze to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP Ryan Jensen to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Robert Stephenson to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 3B Yassel Pino; LHP Evan Kravetz; 2B Ivan Johnson; OFs Quin Cotton, Ashton Creal and AJ Bumpass; and RHPs Jake Stevenson, Jason Parker, Tanner Cooper, Graham Ashcroft and JC Keys to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Scott Alexander on the 10-day IL, retroactive June 8.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from New Orleans. Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 2B Robinson Cano, OF Brandon Nimmo and LHP Justin Wilson to Syracuse (IL) for rehab assignments.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Edubray Ramos and OF Roman Quinn to Clearwater (FSL) for rehab assignments.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Quinn Priester to a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Alex McRae to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Andrew Knizner to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Merandy Gonzalez outright to Springfield (TL). Signed LHP Zack Thompson to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of C Brett Austin from High Point (Atlantic).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released LHP Alex Burgos and RHPs Bubby Rossman and Cody White.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Rolando Gomez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Henry Owens.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed C Glen McClain.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released OF Anthony Coromato.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHPs Carlos Pimentel and Christian Bergman.

YORK REVOLUTION — Released RHP Matthew Grimes. Signed SS Alvaro Rondon and RHP Philip Walby.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Brandon Wilkes.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Tyler Reichenborn and RHP Zak Spivey.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 3B Harrison Bragg.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C/1B Gavin Stupienski.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Matt Miller. Released RHP Jack Finnegan.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Jarrod Watkins.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Named Taylor Jenkins assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DT T.J. Barnes. Signed LB Sione Teuhema.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Richmond Williams to director of pro personnel and Brett Thiesen to college scout. Claimed TE Pharoah McKever off waivers from Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LS Luke Rhodes to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with TE Kyle Rudolph on a contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Released TE Neal Sterling.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DB Makinton Dorleant and S Montrel Meander. Signed WR Montay Crockett and CB Isaiah Langley.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived LB DeMarquis Gates. Signed DB Ashton Lampkin.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed RW Patrick Russell to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Sporting Kansas City M Gerso Fernandes an undisclosed amount for his actions in a June 7 match against Toronto FC.

DALLAS — Acquired F Ricardo Pepi on short-term loan from North Texas (USL League One).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Added D Rece Buckmaster on short-term loan from Red Bulls II.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Ben Ofeimu, Ms Issa Rayyan and Zach Zandi and F Shanyder Borgelin to short-term agreements.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Felipe Hernandez and D Camden Riley to short-term agreements.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Traded F McKenzie Meehan to North Carolina for M Elizabeth Eddy.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Anthony Goins assistant men’s basketball coach. Announced senior men’s basketball G/F Tevin Mack is transferring from Alabama.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Grant Theall offensive line coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Kristina Fisher director of sports nutrition.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted assistant women’s basketball coach Chelsea Lyles to associate head coach.

RUTGERS — Named Robert Farrell director of track and field and cross country. Reassigned Mike Mulqueen to men’s and women’s cross country coach. Announced the contract of women’s cross country and track and field coach James Robinson will not be renewed.

SAINT ROSE — Announced the retirement of director of athletics and recreation Cathy Cummings Haker.

TENNESSEE — Announced junior men’s basketball G Victor Bailey Jr. has transferred from Oregon.

TENNESSEE-MARTIN — Named Brian Dunn softball coach.

WAGNER — Named Bobby Jordan assistant men’s basketball coach.

WILMINGTON (DEL.) — Promoted interim women’s basketball coach Jamie Hensley to permanent head coach.

YALE — Named Chris Drake men’s tennis coach.

