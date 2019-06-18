Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Zack Collins from Charlotte (IL). Signed RHP Hansen Butler and LHP Sammy Peralta to minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Corey Kluber to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Collin McHugh to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 3B Hunter Dozier to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment. Signed LHP Justin Hooper, SS Tyler Tolbert, 2B Jack Gethings and Jimmy Govern and RHPs Josh Broughton, Brad Bonnenfant and Cody Davenport to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled OF Jake Cave from Rochester (IL). Signed LHP Brent Headrick, C Alex Isola, SS Anthony Prato, 1B Trevor Jensen, OFs Matt Wallner and Max Smith and RHPs Ben Gross, Cody Laweryson, Ryan Shreve and Louie Varland to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Adam Macko, SS Caleb Ricca and RHPs Isaiah Campbell, Bernie Martinez, Matt Mogollon, Fred Villarreal and Robert Winslow to minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed 2B Brett Wisely, SS Angelo Armenta, LHP Carter Bach, OFs Mason Mallard and Logan Allen and RHPs Ryan Allain, Jayden Murray and Mitchell Walters to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Grant Dayton from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed 3B Brandon Lewis to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Peter O’Brien to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned Jacob Barnes to San Antonio (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jhoulys Chacin from the 10-day IL. Signed SS Cam Devanney; 1B Kevin Hardin; LHPs Kelvin Bender, Josh Shapiro and Antoine Kelly; RHPs Peyton Long, Eli Nabholz and Eddy Tavarez; and OFs Abimael Gonzalez, Zane Zurbrugg, Terence Doston and Jackie Urbaez to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Tommy Hunter to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed OF Will Matthiesen, C Dylan Shockley and RHPs Alex Roth and CJ Dandeneau to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Magevicius to Amarillo (TL) and C Austin Allen to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Francisco Mejia from El Paso. Selected the contract of RHP Kazuhisa Makita from Amarillo. Tranferred OF Franchy Cordero to the 60-day IL. Signed OFs Joshua Mears, Tyler Malone, Pierce Jones and Taylor Lomack; SSs CJ Abrams, Chris Givin, Anthony Nunez and Ripken Reyes; LHPs Andrew Dean, Dylan Hoffman, Sam Ballard and Andrew Mitchel; and RHPs Matt Brash, Brandon Komar, Chris Lincoln, Blake Baker, Keegan Collett, Robert Briley and Koty Fallon to minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF DonAndre Clark and RHP Jose Ortega. Signed OFs Dale Carey and Alex Glenn.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Jake Joyce.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Mason McMahon.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Stephen Haviar.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Signed RHP Christian Meister.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released RHP Mike O’Reilly. Signed RHP Michael Tonkin.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP Luke Irvine. Announced the retirement of 1B Chris Colabello.

FOOTBALL National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Clelin Ferrell.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Justin Braun to Philadelphia for a 2019 second- and third-round draft picks.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Braydon Coburn to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

BELLARMINE — Announced it is moving to NCAA Division I and will join the Atlantic Sun Conference, beginning in the summer of 2020.

EMORY — Named Linh Nguyen cross country/track and field coach.

WICHITA STATE — Dismissed F Teddy Allen from the men’s basketball team.

YALE — Promoted associate head women’s golf coach Lauren Harling to head coach.

