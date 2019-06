Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Zack Collins from Charlotte (IL). Signed RHP Hansen Butler and LHP Sammy Peralta to minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Corey Kluber to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Collin McHugh to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 3B Hunter Dozier to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 3B Jake Means; 1B Vinnie Pasquantino; OFs John Rave, Burle Dixon and Mikey Filia; LHPs Justin Hooper, Dante Biasi, Anthony Veneziano, Austin Manning, Alex Smith, Zack Phillips and Patrick Smith; SSs Tyler Tolbert, Brady McConnell and Clay Dungan; 2B Michael Massey, Jack Gethings, Jimmy Govern and Jay Charleston; and RHPs Alec Marsh, Grant Gambrell, Noah Murdock, Adam Lukas, Jonah Dipoto, Donavin Buck, Josh Broughton, Brad Bonnenfant and Cody Davenport to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent SS Andrelton Simmons to Orem (Pioneer) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton and 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL; Buxton retroactive to Saturday and Adrianza to Monday. Recalled OF Jake Cave and 2B Luis Arraez from Rochester (IL). Signed LHPs Ian Krol and Brent Headrick, C Alex Isola, SS Anthony Prato, 1B Trevor Jensen, OFs Matt Wallner and Max Smith and RHPs Ben Gross, Cody Laweryson, Ryan Shreve and Louie Varland to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Adam Macko, SS Caleb Ricca and RHPs Isaiah Campbell, Bernie Martinez, Matt Mogollon, Fred Villarreal and Robert Winslow to minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jake Faria to Durham (IL). Signed 2B Brett Wisely, SS Angelo Armenta, LHP Carter Bach, OFs Mason Mallard and Logan Allen and RHPs Ryan Allain, Jayden Murray and Mitchell Walters to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Ryan Garcia.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 1B Justin Smoak and RHP Edwin Jackson on the 10-day IL; Smoak retroactive to Saturday. Recalled OF Billy McKinney and RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Grant Dayton from Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated LHP Mike Dunn for assignment. Recalled INF Pat Valaika from Albuquerque (PCL). Agreed to terms with 1B Michael Toglia.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed 3B Brandon Lewis to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Peter O’Brien to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned Jacob Barnes to San Antonio (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jhoulys Chacin from the 10-day IL. Signed SS Cam Devanney; 1B Kevin Hardin; LHPs Kelvin Bender, Josh Shapiro and Antoine Kelly; RHPs Peyton Long, Eli Nabholz and Eddy Tavarez; and OFs Abimael Gonzalez, Zane Zurbrugg, Terence Doston and Jackie Urbaez to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Drew Gagnon to Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse. Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Tommy Hunter to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Yefry Ramirez to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Stratton from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Will Matthiesen, C Dylan Shockley and RHPs Alex Roth and CJ Dandeneau to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Magevicius to Amarillo (TL) and C Austin Allen to El Paso (PCL). Recalled C Francisco Mejia from El Paso. Selected the contract of RHP Kazuhisa Makita from Amarillo. Tranferred OF Franchy Cordero to the 60-day IL. Signed OFs Joshua Mears, Tyler Malone, Pierce Jones and Taylor Lomack; SSs CJ Abrams, Chris Givin, Anthony Nunez and Ripken Reyes; LHPs Andrew Dean, Dylan Hoffman, Sam Ballard and Andrew Mitchel; and RHPs Matt Brash, Brandon Komar, Chris Lincoln, Blake Baker, Keegan Collett, Robert Briley and Koty Fallon to minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF DonAndre Clark and RHP Jose Ortega. Signed OFs Dale Carey and Alex Glenn.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Jake Joyce.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Mason McMahon.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released C Stephen Haviar.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Signed RHP Christian Meister.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released RHP Mike O’Reilly. Signed RHP Michael Tonkin.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP Luke Irvine. Announced the retirement of 1B Chris Colabello. Signed RHP Joe Lienhard.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of RHP Randy Wynne to the Cincinnati Reds. Released 1B Josh Williams.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released RHP John LaRossa. Signed LHP Hayden Wheeler.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released C Cody Brickhouse, 1B Ryan Kirby, INF Josh Lincoln and OF Matt McPhearson. Signed C/1B Zak Taylor.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sold the contract of LHP Alec Byrd to the Cincinnati Reds. Signed LHP Taylor Purus.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released INF Trey Ganns and C Wilkyns Jimenez. Signed INF Brock Carpenter, RHP Orlando Rodriguez and C Zach Taylor.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Patrick Duester and OFs Joe Moran, and Brett Siddal. Signed RHP Tyler Luneke.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed SS Chase Slone.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded 1B Dash Winningham to the Joliet Slammers. Released OF Blair Beck.

FOOTBALL National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Clelin Ferrell, S Johnathan Abram and CB Trayvon Mullen.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Trent Yawney assistant coach.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Justin Braun to Philadelphia for a 2019 second- and third-round draft picks.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Braydon Coburn to a two-year contract.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Suspended Johnny Sauter one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during Sunday’s Truck Series race in Iowa.

COLLEGE

BELLARMINE — Announced it is moving to NCAA Division I and will join the Atlantic Sun Conference, beginning in the summer of 2020.

EMORY — Named Linh Nguyen cross country/track and field coach.

WICHITA STATE — Dismissed F Teddy Allen from the men’s basketball team.

YALE — Promoted associate head women’s golf coach Lauren Harling to head coach.

