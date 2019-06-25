Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Claimed RHP Tayler Scott off waivers from Seattle. Sent RHP Nate Karns and OF DJ Stewart to the GCL Orioles for rehab assignments. Signed RHP Garrett Farmer and LHP Dillon McCollough to minor league contracts.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Josh Smith to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Steven Wright from the restricted list. Transferred RHP Nathan Eovaldi to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Mason Duke to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Carlos Torres outright to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan and RHP Rogelio Armenteros to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF George Springer and RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Cody Allen to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B/OF Kendrys Morales from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed RHP Nelson Alvarez to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of SS Taylor Motter from New Britain (Atlantic).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed OF Izzy Wilson to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated OF Joey Gallo from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Grant Dayton and RHP Chad Sobotka to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett. Reinstated LHP Sean Newcomb from the 7-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 2B Scooter Gennett to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Harrison Musgrave to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent SS Andrelton Simmons to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated 1B Neil Walker from the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Caleb Smith to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to termswith LHP Ethan Small on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Fernando Salas from Lehigh Valley. Transferred OF Andrew McCutchen to the 60-day IL. Sent OF Adam Haseley to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Genesis Cabrera to Memphis (PCL). Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHPs Daniel Ponce de Leon and Dominic Leone from Memphis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Fresno (PCL). Assigned RHP Erick Fedde to Fresno. Selected the contract of RHP Fernando Rodney from Fresno and LHP Jonny Venters from Harrisburg (EL). Transferred RHP Jeremy Hellickson to the 60-day IL.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed C Mitchell Kranson.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed OF Jeff Chandler.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Traded INF Rando Moreno to New Britain for INF Deibinson Romero.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Pablo Prigioni assistant coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHLPA — D Brooks Orpik announced his retirement.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded D Kevin Cannauton to Colorado for F Carl Soderberg.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Steven Kampfer to a two-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Matt Hendricks assistant director of player development.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nolan Foote to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

ECHL — Announced the Board of Governors approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Norfolk Admirals from a group led by Ardon Wiener to a group led by Patrick Cavanagh.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Recalled D Logan Gdula from Hartford (USL Championship).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Dave van den Bergh assistant coach.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Carlos Fierro.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Omar Banks director of athletics.

CHOWAN — Named Josh Seese men’s lacrosse coach.

COLGATE — Named Laura Sgrecci senior associate athletics director for external affairs and strategic advancement.

HIGH POINT — Named Jaime Gluesing assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.

KANSAS STATE — Announced graduate women’s basketball G Angela Harris is transferring from Houston.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Cannen Cunningham assistant men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed swimming and diving coach Matt Kredich’s to a contract extension through June 2024.

