Twins 10, Mariners 5

June 13, 2019 5:12 pm
 
Seattle Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 6 2 2 1
K.Sager dh 5 1 2 1 C.Cron 1b 5 1 1 2
Do.Sntn rf 2 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 2 3 3
D.Moore ph-rf 1 0 1 2 Gnzalez lf 5 0 2 0
Vglbach 1b 4 0 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 1 1 2
T.Bckhm ss 3 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 5 1 3 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 4 1 0 1
Long 3b 4 1 1 0 Buxton cf 3 2 0 0
Wllmson lf 2 2 0 0
Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 39 10 14 9
Seattle 000 001 022— 5
Minnesota 001 006 30x—10

E_Brennan (2), Long (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Minnesota 12. 2B_K.Seager (3), D.Moore (5), Vogelbach (9), Long (7), Gonzalez (11), Schoop (15). HR_C.Cron (15), Cruz (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 5 6 1 1 2 4
Brennan L,2-6 0 1 4 4 2 0
Gearrin 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Biddle 1 2 2 2 1 1
Scott 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 2
Minnesota
Pineda 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 4
Harper W,2-0 BS,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Morin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romero 0 2 2 2 2 0
Magill 2 2 2 2 2 1

Brennan pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Romero pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Biddle (Schoop). WP_Brennan, Biddle, Romero.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:49. A_31,912 (38,649).

