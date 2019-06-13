Listen Live Sports

Twins 10, Mariners 5

June 13, 2019 5:13 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Seager dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Santana rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .276
a-Moore ph-rf 1 0 1 2 1 0 .202
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .266
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Long 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Williamson lf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .123
Totals 34 5 7 4 6 7
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Polanco ss 6 2 2 1 0 0 .338
Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .275
Cruz dh 4 2 3 3 1 1 .285
Gonzalez lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .259
Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .251
Kepler rf 3 1 1 2 2 1 .263
Adrianza 3b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .276
Castro c 4 1 0 1 1 2 .263
Buxton cf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .267
Totals 39 10 14 9 6 7
Seattle 000 001 022— 5 7 2
Minnesota 001 006 30x—10 14 0

a-pinch hit for Santana in the 8th.

E_Long (2), Brennan (2). LOB_Seattle 8, Minnesota 12. 2B_Seager (3), Vogelbach (9), Long (7), Moore (5), Gonzalez (11), Schoop (15). HR_Cruz (12), off Kikuchi; Cron (15), off Scott. RBIs_Seager (8), Vogelbach (40), Moore 2 (9), Polanco (36), Cron 2 (45), Cruz 3 (31), Kepler 2 (43), Castro (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Gordon 2); Minnesota 7 (Polanco 3, Schoop 2, Kepler, Adrianza). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Minnesota 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Seager, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 5 6 1 1 2 4 92 4.78
Brennan, L, 2-6 0 1 4 4 2 0 22 5.56
Gearrin 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 9 4.78
Biddle 1 2 2 2 1 1 34 7.11
Scott 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 25 8.31
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 4 96 5.04
Harper, W, 2-0, BS, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.95
Morin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.29
Romero 0 2 2 2 2 0 16 7.88
Magill 2 2 2 2 2 1 45 6.50

Brennan pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Romero pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-2, Biddle 2-2, Scott 1-1, Harper 2-1, Magill 2-0. HBP_Biddle (Schoop). WP_Brennan, Biddle, Romero.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:49. A_31,912 (38,649).

