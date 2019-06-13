Twins 10, Mariners 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Seager dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Santana rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|a-Moore ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.202
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Long 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Williamson lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.123
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|6
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.285
|Gonzalez lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.263
|Adrianza 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Castro c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Buxton cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.267
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|9
|6
|7
|Seattle
|000
|001
|022—
|5
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|001
|006
|30x—10
|14
|0
a-pinch hit for Santana in the 8th.
E_Long (2), Brennan (2). LOB_Seattle 8, Minnesota 12. 2B_Seager (3), Vogelbach (9), Long (7), Moore (5), Gonzalez (11), Schoop (15). HR_Cruz (12), off Kikuchi; Cron (15), off Scott. RBIs_Seager (8), Vogelbach (40), Moore 2 (9), Polanco (36), Cron 2 (45), Cruz 3 (31), Kepler 2 (43), Castro (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Gordon 2); Minnesota 7 (Polanco 3, Schoop 2, Kepler, Adrianza). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Minnesota 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_Seager, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|92
|4.78
|Brennan, L, 2-6
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|22
|5.56
|Gearrin
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|4.78
|Biddle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|7.11
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|8.31
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|96
|5.04
|Harper, W, 2-0, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.95
|Morin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.29
|Romero
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|7.88
|Magill
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|45
|6.50
Brennan pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Romero pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 2-2, Biddle 2-2, Scott 1-1, Harper 2-1, Magill 2-0. HBP_Biddle (Schoop). WP_Brennan, Biddle, Romero.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:49. A_31,912 (38,649).
