Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 12, Tigers 2

June 9, 2019 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Plnco ss 5 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0
Garver c 4 2 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 2 0
Cruz dh 6 1 3 3 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 6 2 3 2 G.Bckhm 2b 0 0 0 0
C.Cron 1b 5 0 2 2 Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdri pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Sano 3b 5 1 2 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0
Adranza 2b 3 3 2 0 H.Cstro 2b-rf 4 0 2 0
Buxton cf 5 2 2 2 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0
Joh.Hck c 4 1 2 0
J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1
Totals 43 12 17 12 Totals 33 2 9 1
Minnesota 300 512 100—12
Detroit 100 000 100— 2

DP_Minnesota 3. LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Garver (6), C.Cron (14), Kepler (15), Adrianza (2), Joh.Hicks (9), J.Jones (8). HR_Cruz (11), E.Rosario (19), Sano (6), Buxton (8). SF_J.Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,9-2 6 5 1 1 1 8
Morin 2 3 1 1 1 1
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Carpenter L,1-3 3 2-3 10 8 8 1 1
Adams 1 1-3 4 1 1 2 1
Torres 2 2 3 3 0 3
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Torres (Adrianza), by Odorizzi (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_3:20. A_20,127 (41,297).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.