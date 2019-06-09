Twins 12, Tigers 2

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Plnco ss 5 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 3 1 0 0 Garver c 4 2 1 1 C.Stwrt lf 4 0 2 0 Cruz dh 6 1 3 3 Cstllns rf 3 0 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 6 2 3 2 G.Bckhm 2b 0 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 5 0 2 2 Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Ro.Rdri pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Sano 3b 5 1 2 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 Adranza 2b 3 3 2 0 H.Cstro 2b-rf 4 0 2 0 Buxton cf 5 2 2 2 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 Joh.Hck c 4 1 2 0 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1 Totals 43 12 17 12 Totals 33 2 9 1

Minnesota 300 512 100—12 Detroit 100 000 100— 2

DP_Minnesota 3. LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Garver (6), C.Cron (14), Kepler (15), Adrianza (2), Joh.Hicks (9), J.Jones (8). HR_Cruz (11), E.Rosario (19), Sano (6), Buxton (8). SF_J.Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Odorizzi W,9-2 6 5 1 1 1 8 Morin 2 3 1 1 1 1 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 2 Detroit Carpenter L,1-3 3 2-3 10 8 8 1 1 Adams 1 1-3 4 1 1 2 1 Torres 2 2 3 3 0 3 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 1 1 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Torres (Adrianza), by Odorizzi (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_3:20. A_20,127 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.