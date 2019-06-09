Twins 12, Tigers 2

|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|G.Bckhm 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdri pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|H.Cstro 2b-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joh.Hck c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|43
|12
|17
|12
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|300
|512
|100—12
|Detroit
|100
|000
|100—
|2
DP_Minnesota 3. LOB_Minnesota 10, Detroit 7. 2B_Garver (6), C.Cron (14), Kepler (15), Adrianza (2), Joh.Hicks (9), J.Jones (8). HR_Cruz (11), E.Rosario (19), Sano (6), Buxton (8). SF_J.Polanco (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,9-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Morin
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Duffey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|Carpenter L,1-3
|3
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|1
|1
|Adams
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Torres
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Torres (Adrianza), by Odorizzi (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:20. A_20,127 (41,297).
