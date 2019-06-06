Twins 5, Indians 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.266
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Garver dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.304
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Gonzalez rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Buxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.214
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|a-Mercado ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.227
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Minnesota
|102
|010
|100—5
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|201—4
|4
|1
a-homered for Naquin in the 9th.
E_Polanco (8), Schoop (5), Ramirez (11). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Garver (5), Santana (13). HR_Kepler (13), off Bauer; Kepler (14), off Bauer; Kepler (15), off Bauer; Perez (10), off Berrios; Mercado (2), off Rogers. RBIs_Kepler 4 (40), Garver (21), Naquin (11), Perez 2 (22), Mercado (5). SB_Polanco (2). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Garver 2, Schoop, Astudillo); Cleveland 1 (Bauers). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Rosario.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 8-2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|107
|3.14
|Magill
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4.50
|May, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.27
|Rogers, S, 6-8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|2.25
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 4-6
|8
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|119
|3.93
|Edwards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|Smith
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.91
Berrios pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Magill 1-1, May 2-1. HBP_Bauer (Adrianza).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:02. A_15,350 (35,225).
