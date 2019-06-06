Listen Live Sports

Twins 5, Indians 4

June 6, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf-rf 4 3 4 4 1 0 .266
Polanco ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .336
Garver dh 5 0 1 1 0 4 .304
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Gonzalez rf-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Adrianza 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Astudillo c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Totals 35 5 7 5 3 8
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Santana dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .214
Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .204
Luplow lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Naquin rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .265
a-Mercado ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .274
Perez c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .227
Martin cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Totals 32 4 4 4 2 9
Minnesota 102 010 100—5 7 2
Cleveland 000 010 201—4 4 1

a-homered for Naquin in the 9th.

E_Polanco (8), Schoop (5), Ramirez (11). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Garver (5), Santana (13). HR_Kepler (13), off Bauer; Kepler (14), off Bauer; Kepler (15), off Bauer; Perez (10), off Berrios; Mercado (2), off Rogers. RBIs_Kepler 4 (40), Garver (21), Naquin (11), Perez 2 (22), Mercado (5). SB_Polanco (2). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Garver 2, Schoop, Astudillo); Cleveland 1 (Bauers). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Rosario.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, W, 8-2 6 2 2 1 1 6 107 3.14
Magill 0 1 1 1 1 0 5 4.50
May, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.27
Rogers, S, 6-8 2 1 1 1 0 3 34 2.25
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 4-6 8 5 5 5 3 7 119 3.93
Edwards 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.25
Smith 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 4.91

Berrios pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Magill 1-1, May 2-1. HBP_Bauer (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:02. A_15,350 (35,225).

