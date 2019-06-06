Twins 5, Indians 4

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler cf-rf
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Astdllo c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|4
|4
|4
|Minnesota
|102
|010
|100—5
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|201—4
E_Ramirez (11), J.Polanco (8), Schoop (5). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Garver (5), C.Santana (13). HR_Kepler 3 (15), Mercado (2), R.Perez (10). SB_J.Polanco (2). SF_R.Perez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,8-2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Magill
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|May H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,6-8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|Bauer L,4-6
|8
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Edwards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Berrios pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Bauer (Adrianza).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:02. A_15,350 (35,225).
