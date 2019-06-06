Listen Live Sports

Twins 5, Indians 4

June 6, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler cf-rf 4 3 4 4 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 5 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Garver dh 5 0 1 1 C.Sntna dh 4 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0
Ma.Gnzl rf-3b 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 1 0 0
Adranza 3b 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 1 1
Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 Mercado ph 1 1 1 1
C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 1 1 2
Astdllo c 4 1 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 32 4 4 4
Minnesota 102 010 100—5
Cleveland 000 010 201—4

E_Ramirez (11), J.Polanco (8), Schoop (5). LOB_Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Garver (5), C.Santana (13). HR_Kepler 3 (15), Mercado (2), R.Perez (10). SB_J.Polanco (2). SF_R.Perez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios W,8-2 6 2 2 1 1 6
Magill 0 1 1 1 1 0
May H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers S,6-8 2 1 1 1 0 3
Cleveland
Bauer L,4-6 8 5 5 5 3 7
Edwards 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

Berrios pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Magill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Bauer (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:02. A_15,350 (35,225).

