Twins 5, Rays 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Polanco dh 4 3 2 1 1 1 .338 Astudillo c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .270 Rosario lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .276 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .270 Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Schoop 2b 2 2 2 0 1 0 .262 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Totals 35 5 10 5 3 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .354 Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Arroyo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .227 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .244 Robertson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Totals 31 3 4 2 3 9

Minnesota 100 020 002—5 10 0 Tampa Bay 021 000 000—3 4 1

E_Zunino (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (16), Cron (10). HR_Kiermaier (6), off Berrios. RBIs_Polanco (27), Astudillo 2 (11), Rosario 2 (49), Kiermaier 2 (22). SB_Schoop (1), Meadows (7), Adames (2). S_Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cron, Buxton 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Arroyo). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kepler 2.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 ().

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios 6 2-3 3 3 3 3 8 99 3.27 Rogers, W, 2-1 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 2.16 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 4 1 1 0 2 32 3.06 Beeks 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 3 46 3.02 Pagan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.44 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.22 Castillo, L, 1-4 1 0 2 2 1 0 10 3.07 Kolarek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Castillo 1-0, Kolarek 3-2. HBP_Berrios (Robertson), Castillo 2 (Schoop,Astudillo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:48. A_14,375 (25,025).

