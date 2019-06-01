Listen Live Sports

Twins 5, Rays 3

June 1, 2019 12:14 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Polanco dh 4 3 2 1 1 1 .338
Astudillo c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .270
Rosario lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .276
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .240
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Schoop 2b 2 2 2 0 1 0 .262
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Totals 35 5 10 5 3 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .354
Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278
Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Arroyo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .227
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .244
Robertson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Totals 31 3 4 2 3 9
Minnesota 100 020 002—5 10 0
Tampa Bay 021 000 000—3 4 1

E_Zunino (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (16), Cron (10). HR_Kiermaier (6), off Berrios. RBIs_Polanco (27), Astudillo 2 (11), Rosario 2 (49), Kiermaier 2 (22). SB_Schoop (1), Meadows (7), Adames (2). S_Buxton.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cron, Buxton 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Arroyo). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kepler 2.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 ().

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios 6 2-3 3 3 3 3 8 99 3.27
Rogers, W, 2-1 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 2.16
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 4 1 1 0 2 32 3.06
Beeks 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 3 46 3.02
Pagan 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.44
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.22
Castillo, L, 1-4 1 0 2 2 1 0 10 3.07
Kolarek 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Castillo 1-0, Kolarek 3-2. HBP_Berrios (Robertson), Castillo 2 (Schoop,Astudillo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:48. A_14,375 (25,025).

