Twins 5, Rays 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Polanco dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.338
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Schoop 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.354
|Lowe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Arroyo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Robertson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|3
|9
|Minnesota
|100
|020
|002—5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|021
|000
|000—3
|4
|1
E_Zunino (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco 2 (16), Cron (10). HR_Kiermaier (6), off Berrios. RBIs_Polanco (27), Astudillo 2 (11), Rosario 2 (49), Kiermaier 2 (22). SB_Schoop (1), Meadows (7), Adames (2). S_Buxton.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cron, Buxton 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Arroyo). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Kepler 2.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 ().
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|99
|3.27
|Rogers, W, 2-1
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.16
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|3.06
|Beeks
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|46
|3.02
|Pagan
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.44
|Alvarado
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.22
|Castillo, L, 1-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|3.07
|Kolarek
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0, Castillo 1-0, Kolarek 3-2. HBP_Berrios (Robertson), Castillo 2 (Schoop,Astudillo).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:48. A_14,375 (25,025).
