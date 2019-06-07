Twins 6, Tigers 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Garver c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.320
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Gonzalez rf-3b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kepler rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|40
|6
|14
|6
|2
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Rodriguez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|002
|001
|021—6
|14
|0
|Detroit
|100
|110
|000—3
|11
|0
LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 10. 2B_Cron (13), Gonzalez 2 (10), Buxton (21), Cabrera (10), Rodriguez (10). HR_Garver (10), off Boyd; Cron (14), off Boyd; Cruz (9), off Jimenez. RBIs_Garver 3 (24), Cruz (24), Cron (40), Gonzalez (21), Castellanos (23), Dixon (20), Rodriguez (20). SB_Goodrum (6). CS_Polanco (3). SF_Dixon.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Cruz, Gonzalez 2, Schoop 2, Astudillo); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Dixon, Rodriguez, Lugo 3). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Rosario, Dixon, Stewart. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|79
|5.34
|Morin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.79
|Harper, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.75
|Duffey, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.70
|Parker, S, 9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|3.57
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|7
|9
|3
|3
|0
|8
|108
|3.08
|Jimenez, L, 2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|5.33
|Reininger
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|8.00
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4.02
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0. HBP_Pineda (Castellanos). WP_Boyd 2, Duffey.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:24. A_21,551 (41,297).
