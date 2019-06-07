Twins 6, Tigers 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Polanco ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .338 Garver c 5 1 3 3 0 1 .320 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261 Rosario lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Cron 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .275 Gonzalez rf-3b 5 0 4 1 0 1 .258 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Astudillo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Kepler rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Buxton cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .267 Totals 40 6 14 6 2 10

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .238 Stewart lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .247 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Cabrera dh 5 1 3 0 0 0 .295 Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .297 Rodriguez 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .216 Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Totals 36 3 11 3 2 7

Minnesota 002 001 021—6 14 0 Detroit 100 110 000—3 11 0

LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 10. 2B_Cron (13), Gonzalez 2 (10), Buxton (21), Cabrera (10), Rodriguez (10). HR_Garver (10), off Boyd; Cron (14), off Boyd; Cruz (9), off Jimenez. RBIs_Garver 3 (24), Cruz (24), Cron (40), Gonzalez (21), Castellanos (23), Dixon (20), Rodriguez (20). SB_Goodrum (6). CS_Polanco (3). SF_Dixon.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Cruz, Gonzalez 2, Schoop 2, Astudillo); Detroit 6 (Cabrera, Dixon, Rodriguez, Lugo 3). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Rosario, Dixon, Stewart. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda 5 8 3 3 0 3 79 5.34 Morin 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.79 Harper, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.75 Duffey, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 2.70 Parker, S, 9-10 1 0 0 0 2 1 28 3.57 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 7 9 3 3 0 8 108 3.08 Jimenez, L, 2-3 1 3 2 2 0 1 17 5.33 Reininger 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 26 8.00 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 6 4.02

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 2-0. HBP_Pineda (Castellanos). WP_Boyd 2, Duffey.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:24. A_21,551 (41,297).

