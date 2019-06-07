Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 6, Tigers 3

June 7, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Plnco ss 5 0 2 0 Goodrum ss 5 1 1 0
Garver c 5 1 3 3 C.Stwrt lf 4 1 2 0
Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1
E.Rsrio lf 5 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 1 3 0
C.Cron 1b 4 2 2 1 Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1
Ma.Gnzl rf-3b 5 0 4 1 Ro.Rdri 2b 4 0 2 1
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Joh.Hck c 4 0 0 0
Astdllo 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0
Kepler rf 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 2 2 0
Totals 40 6 14 6 Totals 36 3 11 3
Minnesota 002 001 021—6
Detroit 100 110 000—3

DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 10. 2B_C.Cron (13), Ma.Gonzalez 2 (10), Buxton (21), Mi.Cabrera (10), Ro.Rodriguez (10). HR_Garver (10), Cruz (9), C.Cron (14). SB_Goodrum (6). CS_J.Polanco (3). SF_Dixon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda 5 8 3 3 0 3
Morin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Harper W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Duffey H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Parker S,9-10 1 0 0 0 2 1
Detroit
Boyd 7 9 3 3 0 8
Jimenez L,2-3 1 3 2 2 0 1
Reininger 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Pineda (Castellanos). WP_Boyd 2, Duffey.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

Advertisement

T_3:24. A_21,551 (41,297).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.