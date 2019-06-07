Twins 6, Tigers 3

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Plnco ss 5 0 2 0 Goodrum ss 5 1 1 0 Garver c 5 1 3 3 C.Stwrt lf 4 1 2 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 1 E.Rsrio lf 5 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 1 3 0 C.Cron 1b 4 2 2 1 Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1 Ma.Gnzl rf-3b 5 0 4 1 Ro.Rdri 2b 4 0 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Joh.Hck c 4 0 0 0 Astdllo 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 2 2 0 Totals 40 6 14 6 Totals 36 3 11 3

Minnesota 002 001 021—6 Detroit 100 110 000—3

DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 10. 2B_C.Cron (13), Ma.Gonzalez 2 (10), Buxton (21), Mi.Cabrera (10), Ro.Rodriguez (10). HR_Garver (10), Cruz (9), C.Cron (14). SB_Goodrum (6). CS_J.Polanco (3). SF_Dixon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Pineda 5 8 3 3 0 3 Morin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Harper W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Duffey H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Parker S,9-10 1 0 0 0 2 1 Detroit Boyd 7 9 3 3 0 8 Jimenez L,2-3 1 3 2 2 0 1 Reininger 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Pineda (Castellanos). WP_Boyd 2, Duffey.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:24. A_21,551 (41,297).

