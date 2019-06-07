Twins 6, Tigers 3

|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Goodrum ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Garver c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Gnzl rf-3b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|Ro.Rdri 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joh.Hck c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|40
|6
|14
|6
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|Minnesota
|002
|001
|021—6
|Detroit
|100
|110
|000—3
DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 10. 2B_C.Cron (13), Ma.Gonzalez 2 (10), Buxton (21), Mi.Cabrera (10), Ro.Rodriguez (10). HR_Garver (10), Cruz (9), C.Cron (14). SB_Goodrum (6). CS_J.Polanco (3). SF_Dixon (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Morin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duffey H,1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Detroit
|Boyd
|7
|9
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Jimenez L,2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Reininger
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Pineda (Castellanos). WP_Boyd 2, Duffey.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:24. A_21,551 (41,297).
