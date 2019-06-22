Twins 8, Royals 7

|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|J.Cstro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gore lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garver ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|7
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|6
|Minnesota
|010
|020
|230—8
|Kansas City
|300
|030
|010—7
E_Maldonado (2), J.Polanco (9), Astudillo (3). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4. 2B_J.Polanco (22), Cuthbert (4). HR_C.Cron (16), Sano (8), Soler (21), Cuthbert (4). SB_E.Rosario (3), Gore (11). CS_Merrifield (6). S_Arteaga (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|M.Perez
|5
|5
|6
|4
|3
|2
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Harper W,3-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T.Rogers S,9-11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Junis
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|8
|Barlow
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Wi.Peralta H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman L,0-5 BS,2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Jor.Lopez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Barlow pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
R.Harper pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Junis (Cave), by M.Perez (N.Lopez). WP_Junis, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:27. A_27,418 (37,903).
