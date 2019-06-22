Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Royals 7

June 22, 2019 12:00 am
 
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler cf 5 1 2 1 Mrrfeld rf 4 1 1 0
J.Plnco ss 5 2 2 0 N.Lopez 2b 3 2 0 0
Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 5 0 3 2 Soler dh 3 2 1 1
C.Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 Cthbert 1b 4 2 3 4
J.Cstro c 4 0 1 0 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0
Sano 3b 5 1 1 1 Mldnado c 4 0 1 1
Cave rf 2 0 0 0 Gore lf 4 0 1 0
Garver ph 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0
Astdllo pr-rf 1 1 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 2 0
Totals 40 8 13 7 Totals 33 7 7 6
Minnesota 010 020 230—8
Kansas City 300 030 010—7

E_Maldonado (2), J.Polanco (9), Astudillo (3). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4. 2B_J.Polanco (22), Cuthbert (4). HR_C.Cron (16), Sano (8), Soler (21), Cuthbert (4). SB_E.Rosario (3), Gore (11). CS_Merrifield (6). S_Arteaga (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
M.Perez 5 5 6 4 3 2
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0
R.Harper W,3-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
T.Rogers S,9-11 2 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Junis 6 6 3 2 2 8
Barlow 0 3 2 2 0 0
Wi.Peralta H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman L,0-5 BS,2 0 3 3 3 1 0
Jor.Lopez 2 1 0 0 0 1

Barlow pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

R.Harper pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Junis (Cave), by M.Perez (N.Lopez). WP_Junis, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:27. A_27,418 (37,903).

