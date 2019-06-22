Listen Live Sports

Twins 8, Royals 7

June 22, 2019 12:00 am
 
1 min read
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .275
Polanco ss 5 2 2 0 0 2 .326
Cruz dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .277
Rosario lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .271
Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Castro c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .239
Sano 3b 5 1 1 1 0 4 .214
Cave rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .161
a-Garver ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .294
1-Astudillo pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .267
Schoop 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .259
Totals 40 8 13 7 3 10
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .300
Lopez 2b 3 2 0 0 1 1 .235
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307
Soler dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .248
Cuthbert 1b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .307
Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maldonado c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .216
Gore lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 33 7 7 6 3 4
Minnesota 010 020 230—8 13 2
Kansas City 300 030 010—7 7 1

a-walked for Cave in the 8th.

1-ran for Garver in the 8th.

E_Polanco (9), Astudillo (3), Maldonado (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4. 2B_Polanco (22), Cuthbert (4). HR_Cron (16), off Junis; Sano (8), off Diekman; Cuthbert (4), off Perez; Soler (21), off Harper. RBIs_Kepler (51), Cruz 2 (36), Rosario 2 (55), Cron (48), Sano (14), Soler (53), Cuthbert 4 (15), Maldonado (14). SB_Rosario (3), Gore (11). CS_Merrifield (6). S_Arteaga.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Rosario, Cron 2, Cave); Kansas City 4 (Arteaga, Gore 2, Hamilton). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 12; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Lopez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Rogers, Cron).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 5 5 6 4 3 2 79 4.28
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 1.99
Harper, W, 3-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.35
Rogers, S, 9-11 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.91
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 6 6 3 2 2 8 100 5.18
Barlow 0 3 2 2 0 0 15 5.82
Peralta, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.22
Diekman, L, 0-5, BS, 2-2 0 3 3 3 1 0 19 5.23
Lopez 2 1 0 0 0 1 27 6.44

Barlow pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Harper pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Peralta 1-0, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Junis (Cave), Perez (Lopez). WP_Junis, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:27. A_27,418 (37,903).

