Twins 8, Royals 7

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Polanco ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.214
|Cave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|a-Garver ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|1-Astudillo pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|7
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.307
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Gore lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|6
|3
|4
|Minnesota
|010
|020
|230—8
|13
|2
|Kansas City
|300
|030
|010—7
|7
|1
a-walked for Cave in the 8th.
1-ran for Garver in the 8th.
E_Polanco (9), Astudillo (3), Maldonado (2). LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 4. 2B_Polanco (22), Cuthbert (4). HR_Cron (16), off Junis; Sano (8), off Diekman; Cuthbert (4), off Perez; Soler (21), off Harper. RBIs_Kepler (51), Cruz 2 (36), Rosario 2 (55), Cron (48), Sano (14), Soler (53), Cuthbert 4 (15), Maldonado (14). SB_Rosario (3), Gore (11). CS_Merrifield (6). S_Arteaga.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Rosario, Cron 2, Cave); Kansas City 4 (Arteaga, Gore 2, Hamilton). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 12; Kansas City 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Lopez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Rogers, Cron).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|5
|5
|6
|4
|3
|2
|79
|4.28
|Duffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.99
|Harper, W, 3-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.35
|Rogers, S, 9-11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.91
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|8
|100
|5.18
|Barlow
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.82
|Peralta, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.22
|Diekman, L, 0-5, BS, 2-2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|5.23
|Lopez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|6.44
Barlow pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Harper pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Peralta 1-0, Lopez 2-0. HBP_Junis (Cave), Perez (Lopez). WP_Junis, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:27. A_27,418 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.