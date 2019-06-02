Twins 9, Rays 7

|Minnesota
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meadows rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Choi 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ma.Gnzl rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arroyo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Sano 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Rbrtson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|Minnesota
|002
|140
|020—9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|520—7
E_Choi (3), Arroyo (2), Schoop (4). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 4. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_C.Cron (11), Sano 2 (6), Buxton (20), Choi (9). HR_Schoop (11), Arroyo (2). SB_Buxton (10). SF_J.Polanco (2). S_Arroyo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,8-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Magill
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|1
|Harper
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker H,5
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Rogers S,5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough L,4-2
|7
|10
|7
|7
|2
|4
|Roe
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
R.Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Yarbrough (Garver), by Odorizzi (Robertson), by Yarbrough (Astudillo), by Magill (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:24. A_14,616 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.