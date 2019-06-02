Twins 9, Rays 7

Minnesota Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Garver c 4 1 1 1 Meadows rf 5 1 2 2 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 2 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 0 0 Astdllo dh 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe lf 5 0 2 1 E.Rsrio lf 3 1 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 2 3 Choi 1b 3 2 2 0 Ma.Gnzl rf 4 1 1 0 Arroyo 3b 3 1 1 2 Sano 3b 3 2 3 1 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 1 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 2 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 Buxton cf 4 2 2 0 Rbrtson 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 9 12 9 Totals 34 7 9 6

Minnesota 002 140 020—9 Tampa Bay 000 000 520—7

E_Choi (3), Arroyo (2), Schoop (4). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 4. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_C.Cron (11), Sano 2 (6), Buxton (20), Choi (9). HR_Schoop (11), Arroyo (2). SB_Buxton (10). SF_J.Polanco (2). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Odorizzi W,8-2 6 3 0 0 1 9 Magill 2-3 4 5 4 1 1 Harper 0 1 0 0 0 0 Parker H,5 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2 Rogers S,5-7 1 0 0 0 0 3 Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,4-2 7 10 7 7 2 4 Roe 1 2 2 2 0 2 Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0

R.Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Yarbrough (Garver), by Odorizzi (Robertson), by Yarbrough (Astudillo), by Magill (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:24. A_14,616 (25,025).

