Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 9, Rays 7

June 2, 2019 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Garver c 4 1 1 1 Meadows rf 5 1 2 2
J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 2 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 0 0
Astdllo dh 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe lf 5 0 2 1
E.Rsrio lf 3 1 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
C.Cron 1b 4 0 2 3 Choi 1b 3 2 2 0
Ma.Gnzl rf 4 1 1 0 Arroyo 3b 3 1 1 2
Sano 3b 3 2 3 1 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 1
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 2 Zunino c 3 1 0 0
Buxton cf 4 2 2 0 Rbrtson 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 9 12 9 Totals 34 7 9 6
Minnesota 002 140 020—9
Tampa Bay 000 000 520—7

E_Choi (3), Arroyo (2), Schoop (4). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 4. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_C.Cron (11), Sano 2 (6), Buxton (20), Choi (9). HR_Schoop (11), Arroyo (2). SB_Buxton (10). SF_J.Polanco (2). S_Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,8-2 6 3 0 0 1 9
Magill 2-3 4 5 4 1 1
Harper 0 1 0 0 0 0
Parker H,5 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 2
Rogers S,5-7 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,4-2 7 10 7 7 2 4
Roe 1 2 2 2 0 2
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0

R.Harper pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Yarbrough (Garver), by Odorizzi (Robertson), by Yarbrough (Astudillo), by Magill (Zunino).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:24. A_14,616 (25,025).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.