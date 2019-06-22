Listen Live Sports

Twins sign reliever Cody Allen to minor-league contract

June 22, 2019 10:50 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed reliever Cody Allen to a minor-league contract, taking a crack at the former Cleveland Indians closer who was let go last week by the Los Angeles Angels.

Allen signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal in January with the Angels, who released the right-hander with a 6.26 ERA and nine homers allowed in 23 innings . He had four saves.

The 30-year-old became the all-time leader for the Indians with 149 career saves, but he struggled last season with a 4.70 ERA and five blown saves in his last 19 appearances. Allen had five straight seasons of a sub-3.00 ERA from 2013-17.

Twins relievers have a collective 4.47 ERA, ranking 16th in the major leagues.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_MLB

