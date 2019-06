U.S. Open Cup Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

FOURTH ROUND Tuesday, June 11

Charleston Battery (USLC) vs. Atlanta United (MLS), ppd.

Columbus Crew (MLS) 1, Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USLC) 0

Houston Dynamo (MLS) 3, Austin Bold (USLC) 2

New York Red Bulls (MLS) 2, New England Revolution (MLS) 3, ET

Real Salt Lake (MLS) 0, Los Angeles (MLS) 3

Saint Louis (USLC) 2, Chicago Fire (MLS) 1

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 4, Sacramento Republic (USLC) 3

Wednesday, June 12

New York City (MLS) 4, North Carolina (USLC) 0

D.C. United (MLS) 2, Philadelphia Union (MLS) 1, ET

Cincinnati (MLS) 2, Louisville City (USLC) 1, ET

Dallas (MLS) 4, OKC Energy (USLC) 0

Minnesota United (MLS) 4, Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 1

Memphis 901 (USLC) 1, Orlando City (MLS) 3

Colorado Rapids (MLS) 2, New Mexico United (USLC) 2, New Mexico United wins 4-2 in penalty kicks

LA Galaxy (MLS) 3, Orange County (NPSL) 0

Seattle Sounders (MLS) 1, Portland Timbers (MLS) 2

Thursday, June 13

Charleston Battery (USLC) 1, Atlanta United (MLS) 3, ET

FIFTH ROUND Tuesday, June 18

Columbus Crew (MLS) vs. Atlanta United (MLS) 7 p.m.

Houston Dynamo (MLS) vs. Minnesota United (MLS), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

D.C. United (MLS) vs. New York City (MLS), 7 p.m.

Orlando City (MLS) vs. New England Revolution (MLS), 7:30 p.m.

Dallas (MLS) vs. New Mexico United (USLC), 8 p.m.

Saint Louis (USLC) vs. Cincinnati (MLS), 8:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers (MLS) vs. LA Galaxy (MLS), 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Los Angeles (MLS) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS), 10:30 p.m.

