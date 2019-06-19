Listen Live Sports

U.S. Open Cup Glance

June 19, 2019 10:24 pm
 
All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
FIFTH ROUND
Wednesday, June 19

D.C. United (MLS) 1, New York City (MLS) 2

Orlando City (MLS) 2, New England Revolution (MLS)1

Dallas (MLS) 1, New Mexico United (USLC) 2

Saint Louis (USLC) vs. Cincinnati (MLS), 8:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers (MLS) vs. LA Galaxy (MLS), 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Los Angeles (MLS) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS), 10:30 p.m.

