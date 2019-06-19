U.S. Open Cup Glance

|All Times EDT
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIFTH ROUND
|Wednesday, June 19
D.C. United (MLS) 1, New York City (MLS) 2
Orlando City (MLS) 2, New England Revolution (MLS)1
Dallas (MLS) 1, New Mexico United (USLC) 2
Saint Louis (USLC) vs. Cincinnati (MLS), 8:30 p.m.
Portland Timbers (MLS) vs. LA Galaxy (MLS), 11 p.m.
Los Angeles (MLS) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS), 10:30 p.m.
