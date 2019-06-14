U.S. Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|First Round
|Par out
|444
|435
|344-35
|Gary Woodland
|344
|424
|343-31
|Justin Rose
|534
|535
|344-36
|Louis Oosthuizen
|344
|444
|254-34
|Aaron Wise
|454
|424
|545-37
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|335
|244-33
|Par in
|443
|454
|435-36—71—142
|Gary Woodland
|442
|454
|335-34—65—133
|Justin Rose
|443
|453
|434-34—70—135
|Louis Oosthuizen
|534
|543
|525-36—70—136
|Aaron Wise
|343
|464
|424-34—71—137
|Rory McIlroy
|433
|573
|335-36—69—137
