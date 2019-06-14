U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. First Round Par out 444 435 344-35 Gary Woodland 344 424 343-31 Justin Rose 534 535 344-36 Louis Oosthuizen 344 444 254-34 Aaron Wise 454 424 545-37 Rory McIlroy 444 335 244-33

Par in 443 454 435-36—71—142 Gary Woodland 442 454 335-34—65—133 Justin Rose 443 453 434-34—70—135 Louis Oosthuizen 534 543 525-36—70—136 Aaron Wise 343 464 424-34—71—137 Rory McIlroy 433 573 335-36—69—137

