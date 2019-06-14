Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

U.S. Open Leaders Cards

June 14, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
First Round
Par out 444 435 344-35
Gary Woodland 344 424 343-31
Justin Rose 534 535 344-36
Louis Oosthuizen 344 444 254-34
Aaron Wise 454 424 545-37
Rory McIlroy 444 335 244-33
Par in 443 454 435-36—71—142
Gary Woodland 442 454 335-34—65—133
Justin Rose 443 453 434-34—70—135
Louis Oosthuizen 534 543 525-36—70—136
Aaron Wise 343 464 424-34—71—137
Rory McIlroy 433 573 335-36—69—137

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.