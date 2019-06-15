Listen Live Sports

U.S. Open Leaders Cards

June 15, 2019 10:41 pm
 
Saturday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Third Round
Par out 444 435 344-35
Gary Woodland 444 334 354-34
Justin Rose 444 345 334-34
Brooks Koepka 444 434 244-33
Chez Reavie 444 434 254-34
Louis Oosthuizen 444 444 354-36
Par in 443 454 435-36—71—213
Gary Woodland 433 454 435-35—69—202
Justin Rose 442 544 434-34—68—203
Brooks Koepka 343 454 435-35—68—206
Chez Reavie 442 354 435-34—68—206
Louis Oosthuizen 453 453 325-34—70—206

