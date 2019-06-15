U.S. Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Third Round
|Par out
|444
|435
|344-35
|Gary Woodland
|444
|334
|354-34
|Justin Rose
|444
|345
|334-34
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|434
|244-33
|Chez Reavie
|444
|434
|254-34
|Louis Oosthuizen
|444
|444
|354-36
|Par in
|443
|454
|435-36—71—213
|Gary Woodland
|433
|454
|435-35—69—202
|Justin Rose
|442
|544
|434-34—68—203
|Brooks Koepka
|343
|454
|435-35—68—206
|Chez Reavie
|442
|354
|435-34—68—206
|Louis Oosthuizen
|453
|453
|325-34—70—206
