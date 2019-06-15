U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Third Round Par out 444 435 344-35 Gary Woodland 444 334 354-34 Justin Rose 444 345 334-34 Brooks Koepka 444 434 244-33 Chez Reavie 444 434 254-34 Louis Oosthuizen 444 444 354-36

Par in 443 454 435-36—71—213 Gary Woodland 433 454 435-35—69—202 Justin Rose 442 544 434-34—68—203 Brooks Koepka 343 454 435-35—68—206 Chez Reavie 442 354 435-34—68—206 Louis Oosthuizen 453 453 325-34—70—206

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.