U.S. Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Final Round
|Par out
|444
|435
|344-35
|Gary Woodland
|433
|435
|345-34
|Brooks Koepka
|343
|325
|354-32
|Xander Schauffele
|344
|324
|353-31
|Jon Rahm
|354
|325
|244-32
|Chez Reavie
|454
|435
|244-35
|Justin Rose
|354
|434
|354-35
|Par in
|443
|454
|435-36—71—213
|Gary Woodland
|444
|444
|434-35—69—271
|Brooks Koepka
|434
|454
|435-36—68—274
|Xander Schauffele
|343
|544
|445-36—67—277
|Jon Rahm
|443
|455
|434-36—68—277
|Chez Reavie
|443
|454
|435-36—71—277
|Justin Rose
|444
|555
|435-39—74—277
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.