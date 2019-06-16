U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Final Round Par out 444 435 344-35 Gary Woodland 433 435 345-34 Brooks Koepka 343 325 354-32 Xander Schauffele 344 324 353-31 Jon Rahm 354 325 244-32 Chez Reavie 454 435 244-35 Justin Rose 354 434 354-35

Par in 443 454 435-36—71—213 Gary Woodland 444 444 434-35—69—271 Brooks Koepka 434 454 435-36—68—274 Xander Schauffele 343 544 445-36—67—277 Jon Rahm 443 455 434-36—68—277 Chez Reavie 443 454 435-36—71—277 Justin Rose 444 555 435-39—74—277

