U.S. Open Leaders Cards

June 16, 2019 10:57 pm
 
Sunday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Final Round
Par out 444 435 344-35
Gary Woodland 433 435 345-34
Brooks Koepka 343 325 354-32
Xander Schauffele 344 324 353-31
Jon Rahm 354 325 244-32
Chez Reavie 454 435 244-35
Justin Rose 354 434 354-35
Par in 443 454 435-36—71—213
Gary Woodland 444 444 434-35—69—271
Brooks Koepka 434 454 435-36—68—274
Xander Schauffele 343 544 445-36—67—277
Jon Rahm 443 455 434-36—68—277
Chez Reavie 443 454 435-36—71—277
Justin Rose 444 555 435-39—74—277

