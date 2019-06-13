Listen Live Sports

U.S. Open Leaders Cards

June 13, 2019 11:11 pm
 
Thursday
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
First Round
Par out 444 435 344-35
Justin Rose 444 333 254-32
Rickie Fowler 434 335 245-33
Xander Schauffele 454 435 244-35
Louis Oosthuizen 444 325 343-32
Aaron Wise 443 335 344-33
Par in 443 454 435-36—71
Justin Rose 443 454 324-33—65
Rickie Fowler 433 443 435-33—66
Xander Schauffele 433 343 533-31—66
Louis Oosthuizen 423 444 535-34—66
Aaron Wise 533 443 434-33—66

