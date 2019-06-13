U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Thursday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. First Round Par out 444 435 344-35 Justin Rose 444 333 254-32 Rickie Fowler 434 335 245-33 Xander Schauffele 454 435 244-35 Louis Oosthuizen 444 325 343-32 Aaron Wise 443 335 344-33

Par in 443 454 435-36—71 Justin Rose 443 454 324-33—65 Rickie Fowler 433 443 435-33—66 Xander Schauffele 433 343 533-31—66 Louis Oosthuizen 423 444 535-34—66 Aaron Wise 533 443 434-33—66

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.