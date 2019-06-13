U.S. Open Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|First Round
|Par out
|444
|435
|344-35
|Justin Rose
|444
|333
|254-32
|Rickie Fowler
|434
|335
|245-33
|Xander Schauffele
|454
|435
|244-35
|Louis Oosthuizen
|444
|325
|343-32
|Aaron Wise
|443
|335
|344-33
|Par in
|443
|454
|435-36—71
|Justin Rose
|443
|454
|324-33—65
|Rickie Fowler
|433
|443
|435-33—66
|Xander Schauffele
|433
|343
|533-31—66
|Louis Oosthuizen
|423
|444
|535-34—66
|Aaron Wise
|533
|443
|434-33—66
