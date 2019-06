U.S. Open Tee Times

By The Associated Press

Friday At Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. All Times EDT (a-amateur)

First Hole

9:45 a.m. — Nate Lashley, United States; Renato Paratore, Italy; Lee Slattery, England.

9:56 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Untied States; Collin Morikawa, United States; Aaron Wise, United States.

10:07 a.m. — Merrick Bremmer, South Africa; Chip McDaniel, United States; Cody Gribble, United States.

10:18 a.m.— a-Michael Thorbjornsen, United States; Chez Reavie, United States; David Toms, United States.

Advertisement

10:29 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Kevin Na, United States; Keegan Bradley, United States.

10:40 a.m. — Jim Furyk, United States; Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Brandt Snedeker, United States.

10:51 a.m. — Luke List, United States; Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark; Branden Grace, South Africa.

11:02 a.m. — Webb Simpson, United States; Adam Scott, Australia; Matt Kuchar, United States.

11:13 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, South Korea; a-Devon Bling, United States; Matt Fitzpatrick, United States.

11:24 a.m. — Justin Harding, South Africa; Aaron Baddeley, Australia; Andrew Putnam, United States.

11:35 a.m. — Ollie Schniederjans, United States; Mikumu Horikawa, Japan; Anirban Lahiri, India.

11:46 a.m. — a-Daniel Hillier, New Zealand; Alex Prugh, United States; Zac Blair, United States.

11:57 a.m. — Hayden Shieh, United States; a-Spencer Tibbits, United States; Connor Arendell, United States.

3:30 p.m. — a-Luis Gage, Costa Rica; Sepp Straka, United States; Julian Etualain, Argentina.

3:41 p.m. — Dean Burmester, South Africa, Bernd Wiesberger, Austria; Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea.

3:52 p.m. — Clement Sordet, France; Tom Hoge, United States; Adri Amaus, Spain.

4:03 p.m. — Brian Davis, United States; a-Kevin O’Connell, United States; Billy Hurley III, United States.

4:14 p.m. — Brendon Todd, United States; Luke Donald, England; Mike Weir, Canada.

4:25 p.m. — Kyle Stanley, United States; Billy Horschel, United States; Danny Willett, England.

4:36 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Spain; Marc Leishman, Australia; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland.

4:47 p.m. — Justin Thomas, United States; Kevin Kisner, United States; Bryson DeChambeau, United States.

4:58 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, United States; Phil Mickelson, United States; Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland.

5:09 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Tommy Fleetwood, England.

5:20 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Patrick Reed, United States; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa.

5:31 p.m. — Rob Oppenheim, United States; Rhys Enoch, Wales; Richard Lee, United States.

5:42 p.m. — Andy Pope, United States; Ryan Sullivan, United States; Matt Naumec, United States.

10th Hole

9:45 a.m. — Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia; Sam Horsfield, England; Roberto Castro, United States.

9:56 a.m. — a-Cameron Young, United States; Marcus Kinhult, Sweden; Brian Stuard, United States.

10:07 a.m. — Luke Guthrie, United States; Joseph Bramlett, United States; Charlie Danielson, United States.

10:18 a.m.— a-Austin Eckroat, United States; Alex Noren, Sweden; Charles Howell III, United States.

10:29 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Chesson Hadley, United States; a-Stewart Hagestad, United States.

10:40 a.m. — Paul Casey, England; Patrick Cantlay, United States; Lucas Glover, United States.

10:51 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand; Keith Mitchell, United States; Shugo Imahira, Japan.

11:02 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Italy, a-Viktor Hovland, Norway; Brooks Koepka, United States.

11:13 a.m. — Tony Finau, United States; Jimmy Walker, United States; Ian Poulter, England.

11:24 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Justin Rose, England; Tiger Woods, United States.

11:35 a.m. — Daniel Berger, United States; Matt Jones, Australia; Kodai Ichihara, Japan.

11:46 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, France; a-Chandler Eaton, United States; Callum Tarren, England.

11:57 a.m. — Eric Dietrich, United States; Guillermo Pereira, Chile; Brett Drewitt, Australia.

3:30 p.m. — Sam Saunders, United States; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico, Marcus Fraser, Australia.

3:41 p.m. — Scott Piercy, United States; Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa; a-Chun An Yu, Taiwan.

3:52 p.m. — Ryan Fox, New Zealand, Thorjorn Olesen, Denmark, Emiliano Grillo, Argentina.

4:03 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; a-Matt Parziale, United States; Nick Taylor, Canada.

4:14 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, United States; a-Jovan Rebula, South Africa; Jason Dufner, United States.

4:25 p.m. — Li Haotong, China; Bubba Watson, United States; J.B. Holmes, United States.

4:36 p.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Martin Kaymer, Germany; Ernie Els, South Africa.

4:47 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Rickie Fowler, United States; Jason Day, Australia.

4:58 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Ireland; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Gary Woodland, United States.

5:09 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Australia; Matt Wallace, England; Xander Schauffele, United States.

5:20 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Taiwan; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; a-Brandon Wu, United States.

5:31 p.m. — Chan Kim, United States; Justin Walters, South Africa; Harris English, United States.

5:42 p.m. — Nick Hardy, United States; a-Noah Norton, United States; Andreas Halvorsen, Norway.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.