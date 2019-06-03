Listen Live Sports

UCLA hits 3 HRs to force deciding game in LA Regional

June 3, 2019 12:20 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Strumpf had a three-run homer, Nick Nastrini struck out seven in his first start since late February and UCLA forced a deciding game in the NCAA Baseball Tournament’s Los Angeles Regional with a 6-1 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday night.

The teams will meet again Monday night for the right to advance to next weekend’s Super Regional.

All but one of the Bruins runs came via the long ball. Michael Toglia put them on the board with a solo shot in the second before Strumpf’s three-run drive in the third. Jeremy Ydens also had a homer in the fourth.

Nastrini (1-0) had not pitched since Feb. 26 due to thoracic outlet syndrome. The freshman right-hander allowed only one run on four hits over five innings while throwing 71 pitches including 46 strikes.

Jack Stronach added three hits for the Bruins, who are the national top seed.

The Lions only run came in the fifth when Nick Sogard drove in Ethan Patrick with a sacrifice fly.

Matthew Voelker (2-5) started and took the loss for Loyola Marymount, the region’s No. 3 seed. The sophomore left-hander went 3 1/3 innings and surrendered five runs on six hits.

