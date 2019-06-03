Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn receiver Dixon announces plans to transfer

June 3, 2019 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Wide receiver Keyion Dixon has announced he will transfer from the University of Connecticut.

Dixon, who will be a junior in the fall, announced his decision Monday on Twitter , thanking former coach Bob Diaco for the opportunity to play at UConn. He did not say where he would go.

Dixon caught 44 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns during his two years at UConn and was a special team’s player in 2018, returning 23 kicks for 452 yards.

He was expected to be a key part of the offense for Randy Edsall’s Huskies, who return just one of their top six receivers from a year ago, when they went 1-11.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.