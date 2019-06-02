Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn rips Huskers 16-1, reaches regional final vs Okla St.

June 2, 2019 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Michael Woodworth went 5 for 7 to lead a Connecticut offense that collected a season-high 22 hits, and the Huskies advanced to the NCAA Oklahoma City regional final with a 16-1 win over Nebraska in an elimination game Sunday.

The Huskies (38-24) would need to beat Oklahoma State on Sunday night and again Monday to return to super regionals for the first time since 2011.

UConn scored in all but two innings and finished with a seven-run ninth. The Huskies, who totaled 19 hits in an 8-5 loss to Nebraska on Friday, have 58 hits in three games in Oklahoma City.

Colby Dunlop (7-4) allowed five singles and one run in an efficient, career-long eight innings. Nebraska starter Reece Eddins (6-4) gave up four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

The Huskers (32-24) had dropped into the elimination bracket after losing 6-5 to Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.