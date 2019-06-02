Listen Live Sports

Uhl’s single propels Loyola Marymount to upset of UCLA

June 2, 2019 1:45 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Uhl’s had the game-winning hit in the seventh inning as Loyola Marymount upset national top seed UCLA 3-2 in a winner’s bracket game Saturday in the NCAA Baseball Tournament’s Los Angeles Regional.

Uhl’s single off Nate Hadley drove in pinch-runner Ryan Ruley for the go-ahead run to help the Lions (34-23) snap the Bruins’ 11-game winning streak. UCLA (48-9) had a seven-game winning streak over Loyola Marymount and had not lost to them since 2014.

Nick Sogard had two hits and Trevin Esquerra had a pair of RBIs for Loyola Marymount, who will face the winner of Sunday’s first game between UCLA and Baylor for the regional title. The Bears or Bruins will have to win twice on Sunday to force a deciding game on Monday.

Both starters went 6 1/3 innings. Loyola Marymount’s Josh Agnew got the win after holding the Bruins to two runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Jack Ralston took the loss after giving up three runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.

Jack Pries hit a solo shot down the left-field line and Noah Cardenas had two hits for the Bruins.

