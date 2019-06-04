Listen Live Sports

Ump Hallion leaves Giants-Mets game after hit by foul ball

June 4, 2019 11:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Tom Hallion was forced to leave the game between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets on Tuesday night soon after he was hit in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier with one out in the fourth inning.

Hallion was hurt on Madison Bumgarner’s 3-1 pitch to Frazier. Hallion finished the inning as Frazier singled and Amed Rosario grounded into a double play, then was replaced behind the plate in the fifth by Vic Carapazza, who had been at second base. The game resumed after a 10-minute delay with a three-man crew.

Frazier fouled off a pitch in the second inning at Arizona on Friday that glanced off catcher Alex Avila’s mask before striking plate umpire Jim Wolf.

Wolf immediately left the game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

