Umpire Scott Barry leaves Marlins-Brewers game with injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Second base umpire Scott Barry has left the Marlins-Brewers game with an apparent leg injury.

Barry was helped off by a member of Milwaukee’s training staff before the start of the second inning. It was unclear what exactly happened.

Tuesday night’s game continued with a three-man crew.

