Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Umpire Scott Barry leaves Marlins-Brewers game with injury

June 4, 2019 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Second base umpire Scott Barry has left the Marlins-Brewers game with an apparent leg injury.

Barry was helped off by a member of Milwaukee’s training staff before the start of the second inning. It was unclear what exactly happened.

Tuesday night’s game continued with a three-man crew.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.