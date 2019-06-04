Listen Live Sports

UNC football coach Mack Brown has knee replacement surgery

June 4, 2019 9:27 am
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says football coach Mack Brown has had his right knee replaced.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Tuesday that the 67-year-old coach underwent the procedure Monday that was performed by one of Brown’s former players.

Dr. Michael Bolognesi — who played defensive back for Brown from 1989-93 — says the surgery won’t affect the coach’s summer schedule. He was discharged later Monday afternoon.

Brown says he had planned to have surgery in February but delayed it after he was hired to coach the Tar Heels again. He coached at UNC from 1988-97 and was hired last November to replace the fired Larry Fedora.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

