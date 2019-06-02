Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Union-Minnesota United, Sums

June 2, 2019 6:23 pm
 
Philadelphia 2 1—3
Minnesota 1 1—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 3 (penalty kick), 18th minute; 2, Minnesota, Dotson, 1, 28th; 3, Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 1, 44th.

Second half_4, Minnesota, Molino, 1 (Danladi), 77th; 5, Philadelphia, Trusty, 1 (Ilsinho), 86th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Aaronson, 45th; Wagner, 89th; Gaddis, 90th; Blake, 90th. Minnesota, Kallman, 17th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Gianni Facchini; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_19,738.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Warren Creavalle, 70th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro (Ilsinho, 86th); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Marco Fabian, 63rd).

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Abu Danladi, 70th), Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra; Darwin Quintero (Kevin Molino, 69th), Angelo Rodriguez.

