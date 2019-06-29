Union-NYC FC, Sums

Philadelphia 2 0—2 New York City 1 3—4

First half_1, Philadelphia, Picault, 2 (Monteiro), 7th minute; 2, New York City, Moralez, 4 (penalty kick), 23rd; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 6 (Monteiro), 30th.

Second half_4, New York City, Moralez, 5 (penalty kick), 55th; 5, New York City, Castellanos, 4 (Moralez), 72nd; 6, New York City, Castellanos, 5 (Moralez), 78th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Carlos Miguel; New York City, Brad Stuver, Jeff Caldwell, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Castellanos, 13th; Chanot, 39th. Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 45th; Bedoya, 55th; Elliott, 57th; Gaddis, 88th; Przybylko, 90th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Richard Gamache; Gjovalin Bori; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_24,451.

Lineups

New York City_Brad Stuver; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Juan Torres, 90th), Alexandru Mitrita (Dan Bedoya, 90th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Ebenezer Ofori, 83rd).

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Ilsinho (Sergio Santos, 45th), Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Marco Fabian, 73rd); Kacper Przybylko.

