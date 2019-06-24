Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United States-Spain Sums

June 24, 2019 2:18 pm
 
< a min read
Reims, France

United States 1 1—2
Spain 1 0—1

First half_1, United States, Megan Rapinoe 2, 7th minute; 2, Spain, Jennifer Hermoso 3 (Lucia Garcia), 9th.

Second half_3, United States, Megan Rapinoe 3, 76th.

Shots_United States 12, Spain 5.

Shots On Goal_United States 3, Spain 1.

Yellow Cards_United States, Megan Rapinoe, 37th. Spain, Irene Paredes, 85th.

Offsides_United States 2, Spain 2.

Fouls Committed_United States 5, Spain 17.

Corner Kicks_United States 3, Spain 2.

Referee_Katalin Kulcsar, Hungary. Assistant Referees_Katalin Emese Torok, Hungary; Sanja Rodak Karsic, Croatia.

A_19,633.

Lineups

United States: Alyssa Naeher; Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn; Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle (Lindsey Horan, 89th), Samantha Mewis; Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan (Carli Lloyd, 86th), Megan Rapinoe (Christen Press, 90th).

Spain: Sandra Panos; Marta Corredera, Maria Leon, Leila Ouhabi, Irene Paredes; Patricia Guijarro, Vicky Losada (Nahikari Garcia, 31st), Alexia Putellas (Andrea Falcon, 78th), Virginia Torrecilla (Mariona Caldentey, 84th); Lucia Garcia, Jennifer Hermoso.

