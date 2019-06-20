United States-Sweden Sums

Le Havre, France
|United States
|1
|1—2
|Sweden
|0
|0—0
First half_1, United States, Lindsey Horan 2 (Samantha Mewis), 3rd minute.
Second half_2, United States, Jonna Andersson (OG), 50th.
Shots_United States 18, Sweden 6.
Shots On Goal_United States 4, Sweden 2.
Yellow Cards_United States, Kelley O’Hara, 59th. Sweden, Sofia Jakobsson, 87th.
Offsides_United States 3, Sweden 1.
Fouls Committed_United States 4, Sweden 9.
Corner Kicks_United States 5, Sweden 2.
Referee_Anastasia Pustovoytova, Russia. Assistant Referees_Ekaterina Kurochkina, Russia; Petruta Iugulescu, Romania.
A_22,418.
United States: Alyssa Naeher; Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle (Christen Press, 63rd), Samantha Mewis; Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan (Carli Lloyd, 46th), Megan Rapinoe (Mallory Pugh, 83rd).
Sweden: Hedvig Lindahl; Nathalie Bjorn, Linda Sembrant, Amanda Ilestedt, Jonna Andersson; Julia Zigiotti, Caroline Seger (Hanna Glas, 63rd), Sofia Jakobsson, Kosovare Asllani (Lina Hurtig, 79th), Olivia Schough (Fridolina Rolfo, 57th); Stina Blackstenius.
