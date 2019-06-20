Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
United States-Sweden Sums

June 20, 2019 9:50 pm
 
Le Havre, France

United States 1 1—2
Sweden 0 0—0

First half_1, United States, Lindsey Horan 2 (Samantha Mewis), 3rd minute.

Second half_2, United States, Jonna Andersson (OG), 50th.

Shots_United States 18, Sweden 6.

Shots On Goal_United States 4, Sweden 2.

Yellow Cards_United States, Kelley O’Hara, 59th. Sweden, Sofia Jakobsson, 87th.

Offsides_United States 3, Sweden 1.

Fouls Committed_United States 4, Sweden 9.

Corner Kicks_United States 5, Sweden 2.

Referee_Anastasia Pustovoytova, Russia. Assistant Referees_Ekaterina Kurochkina, Russia; Petruta Iugulescu, Romania.

A_22,418.

Lineups

United States: Alyssa Naeher; Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle (Christen Press, 63rd), Samantha Mewis; Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan (Carli Lloyd, 46th), Megan Rapinoe (Mallory Pugh, 83rd).

Sweden: Hedvig Lindahl; Nathalie Bjorn, Linda Sembrant, Amanda Ilestedt, Jonna Andersson; Julia Zigiotti, Caroline Seger (Hanna Glas, 63rd), Sofia Jakobsson, Kosovare Asllani (Lina Hurtig, 79th), Olivia Schough (Fridolina Rolfo, 57th); Stina Blackstenius.

