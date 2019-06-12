Update on the latest in sports:

NHL-STANLEY CUP

Blues capture first Cup

BOSTON (AP) _ St. Louis has reason to celebrate for the next few days after the Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time since becoming an NHL franchise in 1967.

Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots and the Blues took Game 7 of the final by defeating the Bruins, 4-1 in Boston. Binnington made a host of outstanding saves, including a sprawling stop against Joakim Nordstrom with St. Louis leading 2-0 midway through the third period.

Advertisement

Ryan O’Reilly put the Blues ahead 16:47 into the first period by scoring for the fourth consecutive game. Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN’-jeh-loh) doubled the lead with less than eight seconds left in the opening period after assisting on O’Reilly’s goal.

St. Louis blew it open with goals by Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford about four minutes apart in the second half of the third period.

Binnington’s shutout bid ended when Matt Grzelcyk (GRIHZ’-lihk) tallied with 2:10 remaining.

The Cup title caps a tremendous comeback to what started out as a very disappointing season for St. Louis. The Blues fired head coach Mike Yeo (yoh) after 19 games and owned the league’s worst point total the morning of Jan. 3 before coming within one point of capturing the Central Division title. St. Louis had never won a Stanley Cup final game until Game 2 of this series, dropping 13 in a row.

NBA-WARRIORS-DURANT

Durant confirms Achilles surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Kevin Durant has ended the suspense concerning the injury he suffered during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star forward has confirmed that he has undergone surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Durant got hurt about two minutes into the second quarter after scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes.

Durant posted on social media Wednesday the severity of his injury. He was in action for the first time since suffering a strained right calf during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Hamels a hit for Cubs in more ways than one

UNDATED (AP) _ Cole Hamels was productive at the plate and on the mound for the Chicago Cubs this afternoon while also making a few enemies in the Colorado Rockies’ dugout.

Hamels singled twice in three at-bats and drove in two runs as the Cubs blew out the Rockies, 10-1 in Denver. He also struck out nine over seven scoreless innings and contributed to what became a beanball war.

Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado (ar’-eh-NAH’-doh) had to leave the game in the fifth inning with a left forearm contusion after being plunked by a Hamels pitch. Colorado reliever Brian Shaw nailed Hamels in the right foot with a pitch in the seventh inning, and Rockies rookie Phillip Diehl hit Anthony Rizzo in the eighth, drawing a warning to both dugouts from home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz.

Rizzo was hit three times in the series.

Kyle Schwarber blasted a three-run homer and had four RBIs as the Cubs ended a five-game road losing streak. Javier Báez furnished a two-run shot and Jason Heyward had a two-run single to help Chicago end Colorado’s 10-game home winning streak.

Elsewhere around the major league diamonds:

_ The Diamondbacks earned a 2-0 win over the Phillies as Merrill Kelly tossed three-hit ball over seven innings. Greg Holland finished the three-hitter, earning his 10th save in 11 tries. Christian Walker’s RBI single put Arizona ahead in a two-run fifth.

_ Jordan Yamamoto pitched seven innings to win his major league debut as the Marlins blasted the Cardinals, 9-0 to end a six-game losing streak. The rookie also earned an RBI with a squeeze bunt and limited St. Louis to three hits while throwing 95 pitches. Garrett Cooper hit a grand slam in the second inning and was a double shy of the cycle.

_ The Reds cruised to a 7-2 win over the Indians after becoming the first visiting team in 118 years to open a game with consecutive home runs. Rookie Nick Senzel and Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) provided the early homers before Eugenio (ah-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suárez and Curt Casali went deep to help the Reds snap an eight-game losing streak in interleague play. Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings to even his record at 3-3.

_ Ramon Laureano launched a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning to send the Athletics past the Rays, 6-2. Matt Olson homered for the second consecutive game, a solo shot off Yonny Chirinos (YAH’-nee chih-REE’-nohs) in the sixth that put Oakland ahead 2-0. But A’s starter Brian Anderson had to settle for a no-decision after leaving with the two-run lead and one out in the seventh.

_ The Red Sox pulled out a 4-3 win over Texas when Mookie Betts worked out a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth. Andrew Benintendi doubled twice and added a triple, driving in two runs for the Red Sox as they ended a three-game skid and avoided falling below .500 for the first time in more than a month. Christian Vázquez led off the ninth with a double after his throwing error helped the Rangers tie the game the previous inning.

MLB-DAVID ORTIZ-SHOOTING

Gunman, 5 others detained in Ortiz shooting

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP)_ The chief prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the alleged gunman and five others have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz at a bar in the country on Sunday.

Local authorities have provided no information about why a group of young men would try to kill their country’s most beloved sports hero.

Four other suspects were also being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses said was carried out by two men on a motorcycle, assisted by two other groups of people in cars.

Police say the coordinator of the shooting was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to carry out the crime.

Meanwhile, Ortiz’ wife says her husband remains in intensive care and making “good progress” at a Boston hospital. Tiffany Ortiz added that the player known as Big Papi was able to walk a few steps.

MLB-NEWS

Giants activate Posey

UNDATED (AP) _ The Giants activated catcher Buster Posey off the 10-day injured list before Wednesday’s game against the Padres.

Posey missed eight games with a right hamstring injury sustained in Baltimore on June 1. The six-time All-Star also was out for six games in May with concussion symptoms.

Also around the majors:

The Blue Jays have placed closer Ken Giles on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Manager Charlie Montoyo expects Giles to serve the minimum time on the IL while Joe Biagini serves as the closer.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Ex-Stanford coach avoids prison in bribery case

BOSTON (AP) _ A former head sailing coach at Stanford will avoid prison after he admitted to accepting bribes in the college admissions cheating scheme.

John Vandemoer apologized to his friends, family, the sailing team and Stanford during the sentencing hearing Wednesday in Boston federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Rya Zobel sentenced him to one day in prison, which he was deemed to have served. He will pay a $10,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release, including six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Nassar’s ex-boss at MSU not guilty of sexual misconduct

LANSING, Mich. (AP) _ A former dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University has been found guilty of neglect of duty but acquitted on a more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.

William Strampel was also convicted Wednesday of misconduct in office.

The 71-year-old Strampel was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and had been accused of abusing his power to sexually harass female students.

TOUR DE FRANCE-FROOME-TRAINING INJURY

Froome crashes in training, will miss Tour de France

ROANNE, France (AP) — Chris Froome will miss this year’s Tour de France after a “bad crash” in training. Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford says the four-time champion sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 40 mph crash.

The British cyclist was riding in gusty winds and Brailsford says he seemed to lose control of his front wheel when trying to clear his nose.

OBIT-GRUNEWALD

Grunewald, runner with cancer who inspired many, dies at 32

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gabriele Grunewald, one of the country’s top middle-distance runners, has died at her home in Minneapolis after inspiring many with her long and public fight against cancer. She was 32.

Grunewald was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1,500 meters at the 2010 NCAA championships.

She kept on running through three more bouts with the disease, forging a career as a professional athlete and U.S. champion while enduring surgeries, radiation treatments, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.