Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE-METS-CUBS

McNeil powers Mets past Cubs 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) _ The New York Mets have given the Milwaukee Brewers a chance to pull within a half-game of the NL Central lead by the end of the night.

Jeff McNeil had a pair of go-ahead hits, delivering a two-run homer and an RBI single to lead the Mets past the Cubs, 5-4 at Chicago. McNeil broke a 4-4 deadlock with his seventh-inning single to help the Mets win for just the fourth time in their last 11 games.

Yu Darvish received another no-decision after yielding four runs over six innings. He’s the first pitcher since Philadelphia’s Randy Lerch in 1977 to post 10 straight no-decisions.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

_ Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) was pinned with the loss in his Braves debut as he labored for five innings of a 4-3 setback in Washington. Keuchel wasted a 3-0 lead and gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits. Yan Gomes (gohmz) tied it with a fourth-inning solo homer and Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) singled home the lead run in the fifth.

_ The Pirates earned a 2-1 win over the Padres as Joe Musgrove scattered five hits over seven innings. Jose Osuna singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh following one of Manny Machado’s two errors. The loss spoiled an efficient outing by Padres starter Eric Lauer (5-7), who allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings.

MLB-INDIANS-MOVES

A’s hurler gets 80-game ban

UNDATED (AP) _ Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has been given an 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance.

The punishment was announced hours after he limited Tampa Bay to a run and four hits while striking out nine over eight innings of Oakland’s 5-4 victory over the Rays.

Montas is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 innings over 15 starts this season.

In other MLB news:

_ The Indians have placed pitcher Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur) on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle suffered in Tuesday’s win at Texas. He was making his first start since April 7 when he strained a back muscle. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this year.

_ Rangers third baseman Asdrúbal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera plans to appeal a four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for throwing equipment that hit an umpire on the field. Umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small shin guard or batting gloves thrown from the dugout by Cabrera after he was ejected in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 4-2 win over Cleveland.

NHL-SALARY CAP

AP Source: NHL salary cap will fall short of projections

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The NHL salary cap for next season will be between $81.5 and $82 million, which is at least $1 million lower than initially projected.

Initial projections had the salary cap increasing to $83 million from $79.5 million last season. The cap is calculated on a percentage of league revenue from the previous season. It goes into effect once the NHL’s free agency period opens on July 1, which coincides with the league’s new year.

NHL-DRAFT

Devils take Hughes with first pick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Jack Hughes is the first player selected in the NHL draft.

The New Jersey Devils have used the top pick to select the American-born center over Finland’s Kaapo Kakko (KA’-poh KA’-koh). Hughes is NHL Central Scouting’s top-ranked North American prospect despite his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame. He set a USA Hockey development program record by combining for 228 points with 74 goals and 154 assists over his two-year stint.

Hughes is the eighth American to be taken first overall.

The Rangers took Kakko with the second pick. Kakko’s 22 goals in 45 games were a Finnish Elite League record by a draft-eligible player.

The Blackhawks chose third and selected Saskatoon center Kirby Dach (dach) before Vancouver defenseman Bowen Byram was selected fourth by the Avalanche. The Kings rounded out the top five by

NBA-HEAT-WHITESIDE

AP source: Whiteside staying with Heat

MIAMI (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says Hassan Whiteside has told the Miami Heat that he is exercising his $27.1 million player option for next season.

Whiteside is entering the last season on a four-year, $98 million deal with Miami. He averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 11.3 rebounds last season, appearing in 72 games and starting 53 of those.

Whiteside will be the highest-paid player on the Heat next season.

BASEBALL-COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Wolverines reach CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan has continued its improbable postseason run by advancing to the College World Series finals with a 15-3 drubbing of Texas Tech. Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits for the Wolverines, who reached the CWS for the first time since 1984 by receiving one of the last four at-large bids.

Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs to help Michigan score in double digits for the 20th time this season.

PGA-TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Sucher maintains lead

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Zack Sucher shot a 5-under 65 in the rain Friday morning for a two-shot lead through 36 holes of the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Sucher is 11 under for the tournament and says he’s finally feeling healthy again after knee surgery sidelined him for 13 months following the 2017 Travelers.

Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley each shot 66 to reach 9 under. Ryan Moore (64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) followed at 8 under.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Phil Mickelson missed the cut.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Kelly leads Tour Champions event

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in his hometown American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. Kelly played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31. He has three PGA Tour Champions victories after winning three times on the PGA Tour. David Frost was a stroke back, and tournament host Steve Stricker was at 67.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State OKs independent probe of handling of Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is authorizing what it says will be an independent investigation of the school’s handling of sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The university has come under criticism for hiring a law firm to conduct an “independent” investigation while the same law firm also defended the school in civil lawsuits. No report has been made public.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-REFEREEING

FIFA makes penalty shootout rule change during World Cup

VALENCIENNES, France (AP) — The debut of video review in women’s soccer is causing confusion and has pushed FIFA (FEE’-fuh) to make a rule change heading into the knockout phase of the World Cup.

The international soccer governing body received approval from the game’s lawmaking body to suspend the rule that goalkeepers must be shown yellow cards for stepping off the goal-line during penalty shootouts. However, the penalty kicks will still be retaken.

