Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks top Astros again

UNDATED (AP) _ Aaron Judge was hitless in his return to the New York Yankees’ lineup last night, but that didn’t stop the Bronx Bombers from earning their seventh consecutive win.

Gary Sánchez and Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres each homered for the third game in a row, providing a pair of two-run shots in the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Astros. Sánchez launched a 481-foot shot deep into the elevated bleachers, giving the Yanks home runs in 24th straight games.

James Paxton allowed one run and five hits over five innings to win a second straight start for the first time since joining the Yankees.

Judge was 0-for-4 in his first action since missing two months with a left oblique injury. However, the Yanks finished the game without Cameron Maybin, who left in the third inning with a strained left calf.

Houston wasted a strong start from Brad Peacock and ran its losing streak to a season-high six in a row.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

_ Max Kepler’s RBI single in the top of the eighth completed a comeback as the Twins erased a pair of three-run deficits in an 8-7 victory over the Royals. Eddie Rosario had three hits and two RBIs to help Minnesota avoid its first three-game skid of the season. CJ Cron homered and Nelson Cruz Jr. had two ribbies for the AL Central leaders, who remain nine games ahead of Cleveland.

_ Jason Kipnis hit a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning and right fielder Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) made a game-saving play in the ninth to preserve the Indians’ 7-6 win over the Tigers. Naquin hit a leadoff homer in the fifth and Jordan Luplow (LOOP’-loh) started Cleveland’s tying rally in the sixth with a home run after Detroit took a 5-2 lead. Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer in the first, but the Tigers struck quickly against Trevor Bauer and chased him in the fifth.

_ Shortstop Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) homered and threw out a runner at home in the Rays’ 5-3 victory at Oakland. Second baseman Brandon Lowe doubled twice and made a stellar defensive play as Tampa Bay won for the first time on its 10-game road trip. Matt Olson and Ramón Laureano homered for the Athletics, but Marcus Semien was 0-for-5 to end his career-high 17-game hitting streak.

_ The Red Sox pulled out a 7-5 win over the Blue Jays on a two-run, walk-off homer by Christian Vázquez in the 10th inning. Boston trailed 5-1 before scoring three runs in the seventh on Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single and J.D. Martinez’s two-run single. The Sox tied it in the eighth on pinch-hitter Rafael Devers’ run-scoring single before Vázquez sent his team to its eighth win in nine games.

_ Eloy Jiménez (EE’-loy HIHM’-eh-nehz) scored on a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Yolmer Sánchez in the 10th inning to help the White Sox pull out a 5-4 win over the Rangers. Zach Collins belted a three-run shot in the second inning of his first big league start. That was after Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara pulled a two-run shot deep into the second deck of seats in right field in the first that MLB’s system said would have gone 505 feet unimpeded.

_ Walker Buehler fanned a career-high 16 in a complete game, but the Dodgers needed Matt Beaty’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Rockies, 4-2. Buehler limited Colorado to three hits, including solo homers by Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) and Charlie Blackmon. Cody Bellinger ripped his 25th homer of the season as Los Angeles stretched its lead in the NL West to 11 games over the Rockies.

_ Jeff McNeil had a pair of go-ahead hits, delivering a two-run homer and an RBI single to lead the Mets past the Cubs, 5-4 at Chicago. McNeil broke a 4-4 deadlock with his seventh-inning single to help the Mets win for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. Yu Darvish yielded four runs over six innings to become the first pitcher since Philadelphia’s Randy Lerch in 1977 with 10 straight no-decisions.

_ Jose Iglesias had four hits and drove in two as the Reds dumped the Brewers, 11-7. Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch three times and scored each time in Cincinnati’s sixth straight victory. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) belted his major league-leading 29th homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 18 games. The loss keeps Milwaukee 1 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs.

_ Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) was pinned with the loss in his Braves debut as he labored for five innings of a 4-3 setback in Washington. Keuchel wasted a 3-0 lead and gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits. Yan Gomes (gohmz) tied it with a fourth-inning solo homer and Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) singled home the lead run in the fifth.

_ The Braves continue to lead the NL East by 4 ½ games following the Phillies’ fifth consecutive loss, 2-1 to the Marlins. Sandy Alcantara (al-KAN’-tah-rah) gave up one run, eight hits and struck out six over 7 2/3 innings. Bryan Holaday hit a solo homer and Miami snapped a 1-1 deadlock on third baseman Scott Kingery’s error in the sixth.

_ Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) drew huge cheers in his long-awaited return to St Louis before going 1-for-2 with a walk in the Angels’ 5-1 loss to the Cardinals. Marcell Ozuna’s (oo-ZOO’-nahz) solo homer in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie. Ozuna also had RBI singles in the fourth and seventh.

_ Alex Dickerson had a grand slam and six RBIs in his San Francisco debut to lead an 11-5 thrashing of the Diamondbacks. Dickerson added a two-run triple in the seventh, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Kevin Pillar (pee-LAHR’) belted a two-run homer and drove in four for the winners.

_ The Pirates earned a 2-1 win over the Padres as Joe Musgrove scattered five hits over seven innings. Jose Osuna (oh-SOO’-nuh) singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh following one of Manny Machado’s two errors. The loss spoiled an efficient outing by Padres starter Eric Lauer (5-7), who allowed one earned run on five hits in seven innings.

_ Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mac Williamson all homered while the Mariners were building a seven-run lead in a 10-9 win against the Orioles. Mallex Smith reached base five times, stole two bases and scored four runs to help the Mariners take a 10-3 lead in the fifth inning. Baltimore has dropped 10 straight, its longest skid since 2010.

MLB-INDIANS-MOVES

A’s hurler gets 80-game ban

UNDATED (AP) _ Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has been given an 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance.

The punishment was announced hours after he limited Tampa Bay to a run and four hits while striking out nine over eight innings of Oakland’s 5-4 victory over the Rays.

Montas is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 90 innings over 15 starts this season.

In other MLB news:

_ The Indians have placed pitcher Mike Clevinger (KLEH’-vihn-jur) on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle suffered in Tuesday’s win at Texas. He was making his first start since April 7 when he strained a back muscle. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this year.

_ Rangers third baseman Asdrúbal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera plans to appeal a four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for throwing equipment that hit an umpire on the field. Umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small shin guard or batting gloves thrown from the dugout by Cabrera after he was ejected in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 4-2 win over Cleveland.

NHL-DRAFT

Devils take Hughes with first pick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Jack Hughes is the first player selected in the NHL draft.

The New Jersey Devils have used the top pick to select the American-born center over Finland’s Kaapo Kakko (KA’-poh KA’-koh). Hughes is NHL Central Scouting’s top-ranked North American prospect despite his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame. He set a USA Hockey development program record by combining for 228 points with 74 goals and 154 assists over his two-year stint.

Hughes is the eighth American to be taken first overall.

The Rangers took Kakko with the second pick. Kakko’s 22 goals in 45 games were a Finnish Elite League record by a draft-eligible player.

The Blackhawks chose third and selected Saskatoon center Kirby Dach (dach) before Vancouver defenseman Bowen Byram was selected fourth by the Avalanche. The Kings rounded out the top five by selecting American center Alex Turcotte.

NHL-SALARY CAP

AP Source: NHL salary cap will fall short of projections

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The NHL salary cap for next season will be between $81.5 and $82 million, which is at least $1 million lower than initially projected.

Initial projections had the salary cap increasing to $83 million from $79.5 million last season. The cap is calculated on a percentage of league revenue from the previous season. It goes into effect once the NHL’s free agency period opens on July 1, which coincides with the league’s new year.

NBA-HEAT-WHITESIDE

AP source: Whiteside staying with Heat

MIAMI (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says Hassan Whiteside has told the Miami Heat that he is exercising his $27.1 million player option for next season.

Whiteside is entering the last season on a four-year, $98 million deal with Miami. He averaged 12.3 points and a team-best 11.3 rebounds last season, appearing in 72 games and starting 53 of those.

Whiteside will be the highest-paid player on the Heat next season.

BASEBALL-COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Wolverines, Commodores reach CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Michigan has continued its improbable postseason run by advancing to the College World Series finals with a 15-3 drubbing of Texas Tech. Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits for the Wolverines, who reached the CWS for the first time since 1984 by receiving one of the last four at-large bids.

Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs to help Michigan score in double digits for the 20th time this season.

Next up for Michigan is Vanderbilt after Pat DeMarco provided an RBI single in the ninth to give the Commodores their first lead in a 3-2 win against Louisville. Ethan Paul doubled home the tying run and came around to score on DeMarco’s base hit.

The best-of-3 finals begin Monday at Omaha.

PGA-TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Sucher maintains lead

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) _ Zack Sucher shot a 5-under 65 in the rain Friday morning for a two-shot lead through 36 holes of the PGA’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Sucher is 11 under for the tournament and says he’s finally feeling healthy again after knee surgery sidelined him for 13 months following the 2017 Travelers.

Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley each shot 66 to reach 9 under. Ryan Moore (64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) followed at 8 under.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Phil Mickelson missed the cut.

LPGA-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Green stays ahead

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) _ Hannah Green made four birdies for a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead heading into the weekend at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine

It’s the first time Green has held the 36-hole lead in her second year on the LPGA Tour. Her 7-under total puts her three strokes ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Kelly leads Tour Champions event

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in his hometown American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. Kelly played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31. He has three PGA Tour Champions victories after winning three times on the PGA Tour. David Frost was a stroke back, and tournament host Steve Stricker was at 67.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State OKs independent probe of handling of Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is authorizing what it says will be an independent investigation of the school’s handling of sexual assault complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The university has come under criticism for hiring a law firm to conduct an “independent” investigation while the same law firm also defended the school in civil lawsuits. No report has been made public.

SOCCER-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-REFEREEING

FIFA makes penalty shootout rule change during World Cup

VALENCIENNES, France (AP) — The debut of video review in women’s soccer is causing confusion and has pushed FIFA (FEE’-fuh) to make a rule change heading into the knockout phase of the World Cup.

The international soccer governing body received approval from the game’s lawmaking body to suspend the rule that goalkeepers must be shown yellow cards for stepping off the goal-line during penalty shootouts. However, the penalty kicks will still be retaken.

