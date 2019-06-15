Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open at a glance

June 15, 2019 11:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday at the U.S. Open:

LEADING: Gary Woodland shot 2-under 69 to get to 11 under for the tournament and give him the lead after 54 holes in a major for the first time in his career.

TRAILING: Justin Rose shot 68 and trails by one. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie were four shots back.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods posted five birdies and five bogeys to shoot 71 and was 11 strokes back.

Advertisement

THREE-PEAT: Koepka played a bogey-free round to shoot 69 but missed a chance to get closer by failing to make birdie on the final seven holes.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Danny Willett birdied four of the first seven holes on the way to posting the lowest score of the day at 67.

KEY STATISTIC: Woodland has only two bogeys for the tournament with none coming on the difficult final nine holes.

LOW AMATEUR: Stanford senior Brandon Wu shot even-par 71 to remain at 2 under and the low amateur. He was two shots ahead of last year’s U.S. Amateur winner Viktor Hovland and four strokes ahead of Duke’s Chandler Eaton.

QUOTABLE: “I don’t know if I spent any time on a putting green when I was a kid, I was too busy hitting driver.” — Woodland on if he imagined draining a put for the U.S. Open win as a kid.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 2-10 p.m. EDT (Fox).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.