US Open, Yardage and par

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the 119th U.S. Open to be played June 13-16:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 380 2 4 516 3 4 404 4 4 331 5 3 195 6 5 523 7 3 109 8 4 428 9 4 526 Out 35 3412 10 4 495 11 4 390 12 3 202 13 4 445 14 5 580 15 4 397 16 4 403 17 3 208 18 5 543 In 36 3663 Total 71 7075

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.