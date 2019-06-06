Listen Live Sports

US Open, Yardage and par

June 6, 2019 2:34 pm
 
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the 119th U.S. Open to be played June 13-16:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 380
2 4 516
3 4 404
4 4 331
5 3 195
6 5 523
7 3 109
8 4 428
9 4 526
Out 35 3412
10 4 495
11 4 390
12 3 202
13 4 445
14 5 580
15 4 397
16 4 403
17 3 208
18 5 543
In 36 3663
Total 71 7075

