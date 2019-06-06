US Open, Yardage and par

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Yardage and par at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the 119th U.S. Open to be played June 13-16:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|380
|2
|4
|516
|3
|4
|404
|4
|4
|331
|5
|3
|195
|6
|5
|523
|7
|3
|109
|8
|4
|428
|9
|4
|526
|Out
|35
|3412
|10
|4
|495
|11
|4
|390
|12
|3
|202
|13
|4
|445
|14
|5
|580
|15
|4
|397
|16
|4
|403
|17
|3
|208
|18
|5
|543
|In
|36
|3663
|Total
|71
|7075
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.