USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|6
|30
|22
|8
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|3
|2
|29
|31
|15
|Nashville
|8
|3
|4
|28
|27
|13
|Indy
|8
|2
|3
|27
|20
|9
|North Carolina
|7
|2
|5
|26
|24
|11
|Louisville
|7
|5
|3
|24
|23
|19
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|5
|23
|19
|11
|Charleston
|5
|3
|6
|21
|19
|17
|Saint Louis
|5
|3
|4
|19
|14
|11
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|7
|16
|20
|15
|Bethlehem Steel
|4
|7
|4
|16
|22
|31
|Atlanta 2
|3
|7
|4
|13
|13
|26
|Loudoun
|3
|6
|3
|12
|16
|19
|Charlotte
|2
|7
|6
|12
|17
|26
|Birmingham
|3
|8
|3
|12
|11
|27
|Memphis
|2
|7
|5
|11
|12
|20
|Hartford
|2
|10
|3
|9
|14
|32
|Swope Park Rangers
|1
|8
|5
|8
|17
|31
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Phoenix
|8
|2
|5
|29
|37
|14
|El Paso
|7
|2
|5
|26
|21
|12
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|7
|25
|32
|27
|Portland II
|6
|2
|6
|24
|30
|22
|Reno
|6
|4
|5
|23
|30
|24
|Fresno
|5
|2
|7
|22
|23
|15
|OKC Energy
|5
|4
|7
|22
|22
|22
|Sacramento
|6
|5
|2
|20
|18
|17
|Austin
|5
|5
|5
|20
|17
|18
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|6
|4
|19
|29
|28
|Las Vegas
|5
|6
|4
|19
|24
|24
|Orange County
|4
|4
|7
|19
|24
|24
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|6
|6
|18
|24
|35
|Tulsa
|4
|6
|5
|17
|24
|28
|San Antonio
|4
|7
|4
|16
|20
|24
|Real Monarchs
|4
|6
|3
|15
|26
|27
|Colorado Springs
|4
|9
|2
|14
|14
|24
|Tacoma
|2
|11
|4
|10
|14
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Phoenix 3, Reno 0
San Antonio at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Indy, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisville, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8 p.m.
El Paso at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Hartford, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 10 p.m.
El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
