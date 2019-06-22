USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 9 1 6 33 24 9 Indy 9 2 3 30 21 9 Nashville 8 3 5 29 30 16 New York Red Bulls II 9 4 2 29 31 18 North Carolina 7 2 6 27 26 13 Louisville 7 5 4 25 24 20 Ottawa 6 2 6 24 22 14 Charleston 5 3 7 22 20 18 Saint Louis 5 3 5 20 16 13 Pittsburgh 4 2 7 19 23 15 Bethlehem Steel 4 8 4 16 23 33 Charlotte 2 7 7 13 18 27 Atlanta 2 3 8 4 13 13 27 Birmingham 3 8 4 13 13 29 Loudoun 3 6 3 12 16 19 Memphis 2 7 5 11 12 20 Hartford 2 10 4 10 16 34 Swope Park Rangers 1 8 6 9 18 32 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 8 2 5 29 37 14 Portland II 7 2 6 27 32 22 El Paso 7 2 5 26 21 12 Fresno 6 2 7 25 26 17 New Mexico 6 3 7 25 32 27 Reno 6 4 5 23 30 24 OKC Energy 5 4 7 22 22 22 Sacramento 6 5 2 20 18 17 Austin 5 5 5 20 17 18 Rio Grande Valley 5 6 4 19 29 28 Las Vegas 5 6 4 19 24 24 Orange County 4 5 7 19 24 26 Real Monarchs 5 6 3 18 28 28 LA Galaxy II 4 6 6 18 24 35 Tulsa 4 6 5 17 24 28 San Antonio 4 8 4 16 22 27 Colorado Springs 4 10 2 14 15 26 Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, June 18

Phoenix 3, Reno 0

Friday, June 21

Fresno 3, San Antonio 2

Saturday, June 22

Tampa Bay 2, Bethlehem Steel 1

Charlotte 1, Louisville 1, tie

Indy 1, Atlanta 2 0

Pittsburgh 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, Charleston 1, tie

Hartford 2, Birmingham 2, tie

Ottawa 3, Nashville 3, tie

North Carolina 2, Saint Louis 2, tie

Portland II 2, Orange County 0

Phoenix at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs 2, Colorado Springs 1

Las Vegas at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8 p.m.

El Paso at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Bethlehem Steel at Hartford, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

