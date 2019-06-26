Listen Live Sports

USL Championship

June 26, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 9 1 6 33 24 9
Indy 9 2 3 30 21 9
Nashville 8 3 5 29 30 16
New York Red Bulls II 9 4 2 29 31 18
North Carolina 7 2 6 27 26 13
Louisville 7 5 4 25 24 20
Ottawa 6 2 6 24 22 14
Charleston 5 3 7 22 20 18
Saint Louis 5 3 5 20 16 13
Pittsburgh 4 2 7 19 23 15
Bethlehem Steel 4 8 4 16 23 33
Charlotte 2 7 7 13 18 27
Atlanta 2 3 8 4 13 13 27
Birmingham 3 8 4 13 13 29
Loudoun 3 6 3 12 16 19
Memphis 2 7 5 11 12 20
Hartford 2 10 4 10 16 34
Swope Park Rangers 1 8 6 9 18 32
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 9 2 5 32 41 15
Portland II 7 2 6 27 32 22
El Paso 7 3 5 26 21 13
New Mexico 6 3 8 26 33 28
Fresno 6 2 7 25 26 17
Sacramento 7 5 2 23 24 17
Reno 6 4 5 23 30 24
Austin 6 5 5 23 18 18
Las Vegas 6 6 4 22 25 24
OKC Energy 5 5 7 22 23 26
Rio Grande Valley 5 7 4 19 29 29
Orange County 4 5 7 19 24 26
LA Galaxy II 4 6 7 19 25 36
Real Monarchs 5 6 3 18 28 28
Tulsa 4 7 5 17 24 34
San Antonio 4 8 4 16 22 27
Colorado Springs 4 10 2 14 15 26
Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, June 18

Phoenix 3, Reno 0

Friday, June 21

Fresno 3, San Antonio 2

Saturday, June 22

Tampa Bay 2, Bethlehem Steel 1

Charlotte 1, Louisville 1, tie

Indy 1, Atlanta 2 0

Pittsburgh 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Swope Park Rangers 1, Charleston 1, tie

Hartford 2, Birmingham 2, tie

Ottawa 3, Nashville 3, tie

North Carolina 2, Saint Louis 2, tie

Portland II 2, Orange County 0

Phoenix 4, OKC Energy 1

Real Monarchs 2, Colorado Springs 1

Las Vegas 1, El Paso 0

New Mexico 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie

Sacramento 6, Tulsa 0

Sunday, June 23

Austin 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Wednesday, June 26

Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8 p.m.

El Paso at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Atlanta 2 at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

