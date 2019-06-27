USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|10
|2
|3
|33
|24
|9
|Tampa Bay
|9
|1
|6
|33
|24
|9
|Nashville
|8
|3
|5
|29
|30
|16
|New York Red Bulls II
|9
|4
|2
|29
|31
|18
|North Carolina
|7
|2
|6
|27
|26
|13
|Ottawa
|7
|2
|6
|27
|25
|16
|Louisville
|7
|5
|4
|25
|24
|20
|Charleston
|5
|4
|7
|22
|22
|21
|Saint Louis
|5
|3
|5
|20
|16
|13
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|7
|19
|23
|15
|Bethlehem Steel
|4
|8
|4
|16
|23
|33
|Charlotte
|2
|7
|7
|13
|18
|27
|Atlanta 2
|3
|8
|4
|13
|13
|27
|Birmingham
|3
|9
|4
|13
|13
|32
|Loudoun
|3
|6
|3
|12
|16
|19
|Memphis
|2
|7
|5
|11
|12
|20
|Hartford
|2
|10
|4
|10
|16
|34
|Swope Park Rangers
|1
|8
|6
|9
|18
|32
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Phoenix
|9
|2
|5
|32
|41
|15
|Portland II
|7
|3
|6
|27
|33
|24
|El Paso
|7
|3
|6
|27
|21
|13
|Reno
|7
|4
|5
|26
|32
|25
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|8
|26
|33
|28
|Fresno
|6
|2
|7
|25
|26
|17
|Sacramento
|7
|5
|2
|23
|24
|17
|Austin
|6
|5
|5
|23
|18
|18
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|4
|22
|25
|24
|OKC Energy
|5
|5
|7
|22
|23
|26
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|7
|4
|19
|29
|29
|Orange County
|4
|5
|7
|19
|24
|26
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|6
|7
|19
|25
|36
|Real Monarchs
|5
|6
|3
|18
|28
|28
|San Antonio
|4
|8
|5
|17
|22
|27
|Tulsa
|4
|7
|5
|17
|24
|34
|Colorado Springs
|4
|10
|2
|14
|15
|26
|Tacoma
|2
|11
|4
|10
|14
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Indy 3, Birmingham 0
Ottawa 3, Charleston 2
New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8 p.m.
El Paso 0, San Antonio 0, tie
Reno 2, Portland II 1
Atlanta 2 at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Austin at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orange County at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
Loudoun at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Tacoma at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
El Paso at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
