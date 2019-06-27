Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Championship

June 27, 2019 12:54 am
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Indy 10 2 3 33 24 9
Tampa Bay 9 1 6 33 24 9
Nashville 8 3 5 29 30 16
New York Red Bulls II 9 4 2 29 31 18
North Carolina 7 2 6 27 26 13
Ottawa 7 2 6 27 25 16
Louisville 7 5 4 25 24 20
Charleston 5 4 7 22 22 21
Saint Louis 5 3 5 20 16 13
Pittsburgh 4 2 7 19 23 15
Bethlehem Steel 4 8 4 16 23 33
Charlotte 2 7 7 13 18 27
Atlanta 2 3 8 4 13 13 27
Birmingham 3 9 4 13 13 32
Loudoun 3 6 3 12 16 19
Memphis 2 7 5 11 12 20
Hartford 2 10 4 10 16 34
Swope Park Rangers 1 8 6 9 18 32
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 9 2 5 32 41 15
Portland II 7 3 6 27 33 24
El Paso 7 3 6 27 21 13
Reno 7 4 5 26 32 25
New Mexico 6 3 8 26 33 28
Fresno 6 2 7 25 26 17
Sacramento 7 5 2 23 24 17
Austin 6 5 5 23 18 18
Las Vegas 6 6 4 22 25 24
OKC Energy 5 5 7 22 23 26
Rio Grande Valley 5 7 4 19 29 29
Orange County 4 5 7 19 24 26
LA Galaxy II 4 6 7 19 25 36
Real Monarchs 5 6 3 18 28 28
San Antonio 4 8 5 17 22 27
Tulsa 4 7 5 17 24 34
Colorado Springs 4 10 2 14 15 26
Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Indy 3, Birmingham 0

Ottawa 3, Charleston 2

Advertisement

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

El Paso 0, San Antonio 0, tie

Reno 2, Portland II 1

Friday, June 28

Atlanta 2 at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Austin at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Loudoun at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Tampa Bay at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.