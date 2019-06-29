USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 10 1 6 36 26 10 Indy 10 2 4 34 25 10 North Carolina 8 2 6 30 27 13 New York Red Bulls II 9 4 3 30 32 19 Nashville 8 4 5 29 30 17 Ottawa 7 3 6 27 26 18 Louisville 7 5 5 26 25 21 Charleston 5 4 8 23 23 22 Pittsburgh 5 2 7 22 27 16 Saint Louis 5 3 5 20 16 13 Bethlehem Steel 5 8 4 19 26 33 Charlotte 3 7 7 16 19 27 Loudoun 4 6 3 15 18 20 Atlanta 2 3 9 4 13 14 29 Birmingham 3 10 4 13 14 36 Memphis 2 8 5 11 12 21 Hartford 2 11 4 10 16 37 Swope Park Rangers 1 8 6 9 18 32 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 9 2 5 32 41 15 Portland II 7 3 6 27 33 24 El Paso 7 3 6 27 21 13 Reno 7 4 5 26 32 25 New Mexico 6 3 8 26 33 28 Fresno 6 2 7 25 26 17 Sacramento 7 5 2 23 24 17 Austin 6 5 5 23 18 18 Las Vegas 6 6 4 22 25 24 OKC Energy 5 5 7 22 23 26 Rio Grande Valley 5 7 4 19 29 29 Orange County 4 5 7 19 24 26 LA Galaxy II 4 6 7 19 25 36 Real Monarchs 5 6 3 18 28 28 San Antonio 4 8 5 17 22 27 Tulsa 4 7 5 17 24 34 Colorado Springs 4 10 2 14 15 26 Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Indy 3, Birmingham 0

Ottawa 3, Charleston 2

Advertisement

New York Red Bulls II , Nashville , tie

El Paso 0, San Antonio 0, tie

Reno 2, Portland II 1

Friday, June 28

Bethlehem Steel 3, Hartford 0

Loudoun 2, Atlanta 2 1

Saturday, June 29

Charlotte 1, Memphis 0

Louisville 1, Indy 1, tie

Pittsburgh 4, Birmingham 1

New York Red Bulls II 1, Charleston 1, tie

North Carolina 1, Nashville 0

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Austin at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Loudoun at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Tacoma at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Tampa Bay at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.