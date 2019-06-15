USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|8
|1
|6
|30
|22
|8
|Indy
|8
|2
|3
|27
|20
|9
|New York Red Bulls II
|8
|3
|2
|26
|30
|15
|North Carolina
|7
|2
|5
|26
|24
|11
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|25
|24
|11
|Louisville
|7
|4
|3
|24
|23
|18
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|5
|23
|19
|11
|Charleston
|5
|3
|6
|21
|19
|17
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|4
|19
|13
|8
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|7
|16
|20
|15
|Bethlehem Steel
|3
|7
|4
|13
|19
|30
|Atlanta 2
|3
|7
|4
|13
|13
|26
|Loudoun
|3
|6
|3
|12
|16
|19
|Charlotte
|2
|7
|6
|12
|17
|26
|Birmingham
|3
|8
|3
|12
|11
|27
|Memphis
|2
|7
|5
|11
|12
|20
|Hartford
|2
|9
|3
|9
|12
|29
|Swope Park Rangers
|1
|8
|5
|8
|17
|31
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Mexico
|6
|2
|7
|25
|31
|22
|Phoenix
|6
|2
|5
|23
|31
|14
|Portland II
|6
|2
|5
|23
|28
|20
|El Paso
|6
|2
|5
|23
|19
|12
|Fresno
|5
|2
|6
|21
|21
|13
|OKC Energy
|5
|4
|6
|21
|21
|21
|Reno
|5
|3
|5
|20
|26
|19
|Sacramento
|6
|5
|2
|20
|18
|17
|Orange County
|4
|3
|7
|19
|24
|21
|Austin
|5
|5
|4
|19
|16
|17
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|5
|6
|18
|22
|31
|Tulsa
|4
|5
|5
|17
|24
|26
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|6
|4
|16
|26
|28
|Las Vegas
|4
|6
|4
|16
|19
|23
|Real Monarchs
|4
|6
|3
|15
|26
|27
|San Antonio
|4
|7
|3
|15
|19
|23
|Colorado Springs
|4
|8
|2
|14
|14
|21
|Tacoma
|2
|11
|3
|9
|13
|43
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
North Carolina 2, Swope Park Rangers 0
Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie
Charlotte 4, Birmingham 1
Memphis 0, Ottawa 0, tie
Indy 2, Loudoun 1
Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 2 0
Saint Louis at Bethlehem Steel, 8 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
El Paso at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Tacoma at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Fresno at Portland II, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Indy, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisville, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
