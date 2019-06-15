Listen Live Sports

USL Championship

June 15, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 8 1 6 30 22 8
Indy 8 2 3 27 20 9
New York Red Bulls II 8 3 2 26 30 15
North Carolina 7 2 5 26 24 11
Nashville 7 3 4 25 24 11
Louisville 7 4 3 24 23 18
Ottawa 6 2 5 23 19 11
Charleston 5 3 6 21 19 17
Saint Louis 5 3 4 19 14 11
Pittsburgh 3 2 7 16 20 15
Bethlehem Steel 4 7 4 16 22 31
Atlanta 2 3 7 4 13 13 26
Loudoun 3 6 3 12 16 19
Charlotte 2 7 6 12 17 26
Birmingham 3 8 3 12 11 27
Memphis 2 7 5 11 12 20
Hartford 2 9 3 9 12 29
Swope Park Rangers 1 8 5 8 17 31
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
El Paso 7 2 5 26 21 12
New Mexico 6 2 7 25 31 22
Phoenix 6 2 5 23 31 14
Portland II 6 2 5 23 28 20
Fresno 5 2 6 21 21 13
OKC Energy 5 4 6 21 21 21
Reno 5 3 5 20 26 19
Sacramento 6 5 2 20 18 17
Austin 5 5 5 20 17 18
Orange County 4 3 7 19 24 21
Rio Grande Valley 5 6 4 19 29 28
LA Galaxy II 4 5 6 18 22 31
Tulsa 4 6 5 17 24 28
Las Vegas 4 6 4 16 19 23
Real Monarchs 4 6 3 15 26 27
San Antonio 4 7 3 15 19 23
Colorado Springs 4 9 2 14 14 24
Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 15

North Carolina 2, Swope Park Rangers 0

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Charlotte 4, Birmingham 1

Memphis 0, Ottawa 0, tie

Indy 2, Loudoun 1

Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 2 0

Bethlehem Steel 3, Saint Louis 1

El Paso 2, Tulsa 0

Rio Grande Valley 3, Colorado Springs 0

Tacoma 1, Austin 1, tie

San Antonio at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Louisville at New York Red Bulls II, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Fresno at Portland II, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18

Phoenix at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 21

San Antonio at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Atlanta 2 at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

