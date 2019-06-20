Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Championship

June 20, 2019 10:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 8 1 6 30 22 8
New York Red Bulls II 9 3 2 29 31 15
Nashville 8 3 4 28 27 13
Indy 8 2 3 27 20 9
North Carolina 7 2 5 26 24 11
Louisville 7 5 3 24 23 19
Ottawa 6 2 5 23 19 11
Charleston 5 3 6 21 19 17
Saint Louis 5 3 4 19 14 11
Pittsburgh 3 2 7 16 20 15
Bethlehem Steel 4 7 4 16 22 31
Atlanta 2 3 7 4 13 13 26
Loudoun 3 6 3 12 16 19
Charlotte 2 7 6 12 17 26
Birmingham 3 8 3 12 11 27
Memphis 2 7 5 11 12 20
Hartford 2 10 3 9 14 32
Swope Park Rangers 1 8 5 8 17 31
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 8 2 5 29 37 14
El Paso 7 2 5 26 21 12
New Mexico 6 3 7 25 32 27
Portland II 6 2 6 24 30 22
Reno 6 4 5 23 30 24
Fresno 5 2 7 22 23 15
OKC Energy 5 4 7 22 22 22
Sacramento 6 5 2 20 18 17
Austin 5 5 5 20 17 18
Rio Grande Valley 5 6 4 19 29 28
Las Vegas 5 6 4 19 24 24
Orange County 4 4 7 19 24 24
LA Galaxy II 4 6 6 18 24 35
Tulsa 4 6 5 17 24 28
San Antonio 4 7 4 16 20 24
Real Monarchs 4 6 3 15 26 27
Colorado Springs 4 9 2 14 14 24
Tacoma 2 11 4 10 14 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, June 18

Phoenix 3, Reno 0

Friday, June 21

San Antonio at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday, June 22

Tampa Bay at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

North Carolina at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Colorado Springs, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Birmingham at Indy, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8 p.m.

El Paso at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Bethlehem Steel at Hartford, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.