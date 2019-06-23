Listen Live Sports

Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0

June 23, 2019 2:01 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Marvin Loria opened the scoring for Portland in the 39th minute, scoring off assists from Jorge Moreira and Valeri.

Valeri converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute and assisted on Brian Fernandez’s goal in the 63rd minute and Jeremy Ebobisse’s score in the 75th.

Steve Clark earned the shutout for the Timbers (5-7-2).

Houston, which had just one shot on goal, slipped to 7-4-3 with the loss.

