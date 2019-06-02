Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Van Eyk strikes out 9, Florida State beats Georgia 12-3

June 2, 2019 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — CJ Van Eyk struck out nine in eight innings, Mike Salvatore had three hits including a homer, and Florida State beat Georgia 12-3 to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional final on Saturday night.

The No. 1 seed Bulldogs will face No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic in an elimination game on Sunday and Florida State will face the winner.

Georgia (45-15) took a 2-0 lead when Tucker Maxwell scored on a throwing error in the top of the third.

But the third-seeded Seminoles (37-21) tied it in the same inning and pulled away to a 10-2 lead with a three runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.

Advertisement

Nander De Sedas, Carter Smith and Tim Becker each had two hits and three RBIs for the Seminoles. Smith and Becker homered.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Clayton Kwiatkowski struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for Florida State.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.