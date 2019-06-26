Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WADA has 100 ‘strong’ Russian doping cases in Moscow data

June 26, 2019 11:23 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — More than 100 “strong cases” of suspected Russian doping are being prepared using data retrieved from the Moscow testing laboratory.

World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie said Wednesday it is “packaging evidence” for sports governing bodies to prosecute the highest priority cases.

Only data for “suspicious cases” is being provided, Reedie said, adding he expects more than 100 files in the “first wave of strong cases against those we suspect of cheating.”

Data and samples were eventually retrieved this year from the Moscow lab covering drug testing up to 2015 — a period when Russian officials routinely covered up cases.

Advertisement

They include two Russians each banned for four years on Tuesday by the International Biathlon Union, which cited “aggravating circumstances” of taking parted in an orchestrated doping program.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

The IBU said two more cases using the lab data are still ongoing: They are Olympic gold medalists Evgeny Ustyugov and Svetlana Sleptsova.

Track and field cases are being prepared by the Athletics Integrity Unit which said last week it got more than 100,000 computer files linked to Moscow from WADA.

Reedie said all priority cases will have been investigated by the end of this year.

“Significant progress continues to be made,” said the outgoing WADA president, who leaves office in November.

WADA obtained the Moscow lab files and raw data from the drug-testing equipment in January after months of wrangling with Russian authorities, and a missed deadline in December.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.